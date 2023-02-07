Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him fix car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him fix car

By Jenni Gee
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 11:46 am
Jaroslaw Jankowski appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Jaroslaw Jankowski appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man caught with four knives and half a pair of garden shears in his car claimed he was using them to fix an engine.

Jaroslaw Jankowski, 36, appeared “defensive” and was “acting nervously” when police pulled up behind his stationary vehicle.

A subsequent drugs search did not result in any narcotics, but police did find five bladed items within the vehicle.

Jankowski appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he denied five charges of possessing a bladed item without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Shay Treanor, police witnesses told the court that they had pulled up behind Jankowski’s vehicle on Carnac Crescent in Inverness at around 1.40am on April 8 last year, at which point he immediately got out of the car.

During a search of the car they found a knife with a taped handle, two Stanley-type knives, a multi-tool with a locking knife and the single blade of half a pair of garden shears.

The items were recovered from the car’s centre console, door and boot.

Car repairs excuse

Taking to the stand in his own defence, and speaking with the aid of an interpreter, Jankowski said that in the run-up to his encounter with police he had been carrying out repairs on a friend’s car.

Defence solicitor Mhyrin Hill showed the court a video of snarled engine belts, which Jankowski claimed he had been attempting to free using a number of the blades.

He said the Stanley-type knives had been too short and he had subsequently tried using the knife with the taped handle and the half pair of garden shears.

The court heard it was usual for him to carry the multi-tool in his vehicle.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Jankowski the detail of his defence was not sufficient to provide him with a reasonable excuse for possessing the items and found him guilty on all five charges.

She said: “Despite the fact that I find you guilty of possession of all those different blades I accept that at some point previously you might have been using some of these items to fix your car.

“This is not enough to amount to a reasonable excuse.”

She placed Jankowski, of Johnston Place, Hilton, on a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work in the community, to be completed within six months.

