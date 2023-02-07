A96 at Inverurie to close next weekend for resurfacing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A96 at Inverurie to close next weekend for resurfacing works

By Chris Cromar
February 7, 2023, 12:39 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 4:48 pm
Part of the A96 will be closed later this month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Part of the A96 will be closed later this month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

A £1million project to resurface a major north-east road will get under way tonight.

Two sections of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, north of Inverurie, are to be resurfaced.

The first phase will be carried out overnight, starting today.

However the second stage will involve closing the road at Inverurie completely, from 7.30pm on February 17 until 6.30am on February 20.

Which section is being resurfaced?

Work on the first stretch, between Brandsbutt junction and Strathnaterick Burn, will begin tonight, and is expected to last more than a week.

Between 7.30pm and 6.30am a convoy will be in place. During the day, there will be lane closures and temporary traffic lights in operation.

That work is due to be finished by 6.30am on February 17.

Amey, will then move onto the second stage, resurfacing the A96 stretch between the Strathnaterick Burn and the Harlaw junction.

This will result in the road being completely shut from 7.30pm on February 17 until 6.30am on February 20.

To finish off the project, Amey will then redo the road markings and studding along the mile-and-a-bit stretch. This will be carried out from 7.30pm on February 20 and 6.30am on February 24, with an overnight convoy in place.

Traffic management will be removed by the following morning.

Diversions

Phase One: February 7 to February 17

Access to and from the Brandsbutt and Balquhain junctions will be restricted at times and local diversions in place.

Phase Two: February 17 to February 20

Northbound A96 traffic will be diverted from Inverurie, turning right to leave the A96 at Blackhall Roundabout, following the B9170 east and Burghmuir Drive north.

Traffic will continue north to join the B9001 and travel north to Wartle, where traffic will turn left to join the A920.

Traffic will continue west on the A920 to rejoin the A96 at Colpy.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.

For full diversion details of each phase see http://bit.ly/3JKCCEf

 

