A96 at Inverurie to close next weekend for resurfacing works

A £1million project to resurface a major north-east road will get under way tonight.

Two sections of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, north of Inverurie, are to be resurfaced.

The first phase will be carried out overnight, starting today.

However the second stage will involve closing the road at Inverurie completely, from 7.30pm on February 17 until 6.30am on February 20.

Which section is being resurfaced?

Work on the first stretch, between Brandsbutt junction and Strathnaterick Burn, will begin tonight, and is expected to last more than a week.

Between 7.30pm and 6.30am a convoy will be in place. During the day, there will be lane closures and temporary traffic lights in operation.

That work is due to be finished by 6.30am on February 17.

Amey, will then move onto the second stage, resurfacing the A96 stretch between the Strathnaterick Burn and the Harlaw junction.

This will result in the road being completely shut from 7.30pm on February 17 until 6.30am on February 20.

To finish off the project, Amey will then redo the road markings and studding along the mile-and-a-bit stretch. This will be carried out from 7.30pm on February 20 and 6.30am on February 24, with an overnight convoy in place.

Traffic management will be removed by the following morning.

Diversions

Phase One: February 7 to February 17

Access to and from the Brandsbutt and Balquhain junctions will be restricted at times and local diversions in place.

Phase Two: February 17 to February 20

Northbound A96 traffic will be diverted from Inverurie, turning right to leave the A96 at Blackhall Roundabout, following the B9170 east and Burghmuir Drive north.

Traffic will continue north to join the B9001 and travel north to Wartle, where traffic will turn left to join the A920.

Traffic will continue west on the A920 to rejoin the A96 at Colpy.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.

For full diversion details of each phase see http://bit.ly/3JKCCEf