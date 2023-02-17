Alness United short-term boss Rob Mitchell tips youths to shine in future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alness United interim manager Rob Mitchell is enjoying being back on the touchline – and has targets in mind for the rest of the North Caledonian League season.

United are the hosts on Saturday as they take on Clachnacuddin reserves, who last week stunned long-shot title contenders St Duthus 2-1 in Tain.

Mitchell and Chris Graham are in charge of Alness following Robert MacCormack stepping down then moving to Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, where he has now been installed as manager.

Since that surprise exit, Mitchell has seen his side edged out 2-1 at Nairn County reserves then, last week, share six goals away to Golspie Sutherland, with victory denied to them late on.

Ninth-placed Alness are one place and seven points ahead of their weekend opponents, but have played two matches more than the young Lilywhites.

Dugout return enjoyable for Mitchell

Former Bonar Bridge manager Mitchell admits it wasn’t his plan to be back in the dugout quite so soon after exiting the Migdale club last year.

However, he explained he’s enjoying this stint on the sidelines until the summer.

He said: “There is a long way to go until the end of the season, so there’s no need to make any big decisions.

“Chris has come in as assistant manager, also until the end of the season. He’s registered as a player and, as one of the older boys, he’s been at Alness most of his days, so he’ll be a great help.

“I finished at Bonar Bridge at the end of last season and I was actually looking to have a wee break from football, but Robert MacCormack was straight on to me, asking me to help at Alness.

“I’m happy I made that decision because I’m now local to Alness and, taking results out of it, they are a great group to work with and the club is very well run.

“You just need to look at the under-18 squad, who are doing well in their league, and it gives us the opportunity to get a couple of these boys into the first-team between now and the end of the season.”

United set for challenge from Clach

And Mitchell is confident his team can post their first win of 2023 as they seek to secure more victories in the closing months of the campaign.

He said: “The results so far have maybe not been what we’ve been looking for.

“Our chances of winning anything have gone this season, but the squad we’ve had in the past couple of weeks have been pretty good and I’d like to continue that and get as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.

“We don’t know what to expect from Clach this weekend. They got a really good result against St Duthus last week and they had a couple of first-team boys playing, so whether it will be a full 20s team, or whether one or two first-team players will be dropping in for fitness, we won’t know until the day.

“We’ll expect a tough game either way – they’ve been well-coached and well-drilled and we’ll have to be at our best to get a result against them. However, I’m fairly confident we will.”

Thurso next up for leaders Loch Ness

Elsewhere this Saturday, runaway leaders Loch Ness tackle Thurso in Fortrose following six away games on the bounce, while second-placed St Duthus have a 12.45pm start at Orkney.

Rock-bottom Bonar Bridge, with 14 of their 15 league games ending in defeat, go to defending champions Invergordon, who have only lost once in their 16 outings.

Fifth-placed Invergordon are hunting down front-runners Loch Ness, who are 14 points ahead, but have played four fixtures more.

Inverness Athletic, who are level-pegging with the Tain Saints – but have played three matches more, travel to Halkirk United.

Mid-table Golspie Sutherland welcome Fort William to King George V Park.

