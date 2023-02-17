Alness United short-term boss Rob Mitchell tips youths to shine in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Alness United short-term boss Rob Mitchell tips youths to shine in future

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Alness United interim manager Rob Mitchell, left.
Alness United interim manager Rob Mitchell, left.

Alness United interim manager Rob Mitchell is enjoying being back on the touchline – and has targets in mind for the rest of the North Caledonian League season.

United are the hosts on Saturday as they take on Clachnacuddin reserves, who last week stunned long-shot title contenders St Duthus 2-1 in Tain.

Mitchell and Chris Graham are in charge of Alness following Robert MacCormack stepping down then moving to Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, where he has now been installed as manager.

Since that surprise exit, Mitchell has seen his side edged out 2-1 at Nairn County reserves then, last week, share six goals away to Golspie Sutherland, with victory denied to them late on.

Ninth-placed Alness are one place and seven points ahead of their weekend opponents, but have played two matches more than the young Lilywhites.

Dugout return enjoyable for Mitchell

Former Bonar Bridge manager Mitchell admits it wasn’t his plan to be back in the dugout quite so soon after exiting the Migdale club last year.

However, he explained he’s enjoying this stint on the sidelines until the summer.

He said: “There is a long way to go until the end of the season, so there’s no need to make any big decisions.

“Chris has come in as assistant manager, also until the end of the season. He’s registered as a player and, as one of the older boys, he’s been at Alness most of his days, so he’ll be a great help.

“I finished at Bonar Bridge at the end of last season and I was actually looking to have a wee break from football, but Robert MacCormack was straight on to me, asking me to help at Alness.

“I’m happy I made that decision because I’m now local to Alness and, taking results out of it, they are a great group to work with and the club is very well run.

“You just need to look at the under-18 squad, who are doing well in their league, and it gives us the opportunity to get a couple of these boys into the first-team between now and the end of the season.”

Clach reserve team manager Paul Maclennan.

United set for challenge from Clach

And Mitchell is confident his team can post their first win of 2023 as they seek to secure more victories in the closing months of the campaign.

He said: “The results so far have maybe not been what we’ve been looking for.

“Our chances of winning anything have gone this season, but the squad we’ve had in the past couple of weeks have been pretty good and I’d like to continue that and get as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.

“We don’t know what to expect from Clach this weekend. They got a really good result against St Duthus last week and they had a couple of first-team boys playing, so whether it will be a full 20s team, or whether one or two first-team players will be dropping in for fitness, we won’t know until the day.

“We’ll expect a tough game either way – they’ve been well-coached and well-drilled and we’ll have to be at our best to get a result against them. However, I’m fairly confident we will.”

Thurso next up for leaders Loch Ness

Elsewhere this Saturday, runaway leaders Loch Ness tackle Thurso in Fortrose following six away games on the bounce, while second-placed St Duthus have a 12.45pm start at Orkney.

Rock-bottom Bonar Bridge, with 14 of their 15 league games ending in defeat, go to defending champions Invergordon, who have only lost once in their 16 outings.

Fifth-placed Invergordon are hunting down front-runners Loch Ness, who are 14 points ahead, but have played four fixtures more.

Inverness Athletic, who are level-pegging with the Tain Saints – but have played three matches more, travel to Halkirk United.

Mid-table Golspie Sutherland welcome Fort William to King George V Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Pinatar Cup: Scotland Women begin campaign with frustrating 2-0 defeat to Iceland
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Clach reserves secured a surprise 2-1 win at Tain against St Duthus. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
St Duthus lose to Clach reserves as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness widen…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland out of North Caledonian League contention - but targeting cup success
More than 90 kids attending across the Saturday and Sunday.
Ex-Aberdeen players Brian Irvine and Theo ten Caat provide coaching sessions for kids in…
Culter's Ryan Smart scores. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Top-flight leaders Culter beat Maud - but boss wants a…

Most Read

1
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
2
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following ‘serious’ crash near Tain
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
7
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
10
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented