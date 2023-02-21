‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks from patient’s attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks from patient’s attack

By David Love
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Ian Fraser appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Fraser appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A traumatised mental health nurse who feared a patient would kill him still suffers flashbacks to the horrific attack, a court has heard.

Ian Fraser throttled the New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital worker until the man was unconscious, and went on to kick his victim’s head.

The 39-year-old had earlier been admitted into the Affric Ward for assessment at the Inverness healthcare facility on April 15 2019.

A trial at Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Fraser grabbed the staff nurse from behind in a head-lock and pulled him backward off his chair as his grip tightened.

Fraser then kicked the nurse on the head as he lay unconscious on the floor before being restrained by other NHS personnel.

‘Attack has dramatically changed my life’

The accused, who represented himself in court, didn’t deny the assault of his victim whom he questioned on the stand.

Instead, he queried and contradicted some of the details of how the assault took place.

Fraser forced the staff nurse to relive the horrific attack while he gave evidence against his attacker last Spring.

The witness told the court: “It has dramatically changed my life.

“I used to enjoy going on holidays, riding my motorbike. I stray little from my home and I have become a withdrawn person.

“I have never experienced that before – someone trying to end my life. I truly felt my time was up.”

The victim said he still needs treatment for post-traumatic stress and his nightly sleep is interrupted by flashbacks.

And he added that he managed to call for help by activating the ward’s panic alarm before blacking out.

Fraser failed to appear in court

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Fraser had previously been arrested after turning up three times at an address in Ardersier on the same day as the hospital assault unfolded.

He punched and broke a pane of glass in french doors after a series of strange comments about how he could stop the sun destroying a retired couple’s home in an explosion.

Fraser was then taken by police to the mental health treatment facility where he committed the assault.

Following a trial, Fraser was found guilty of causing fear and alarm and damage to the Ardersier property, as well as attacking the nurse.

He had been due to be sentenced last year but failed to appear in the dock, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

‘Who knows what would have happened’

Appearing from custody before Sheriff Robert Macdonald on Monday, Fraser was told: “You strangled someone to the point of unconsciousness.

“If his colleagues hadn’t come in, who knows what would have happened.”

The sheriff told Fraser that he was considering a jail sentence but decided to impose a substantial fine on the first offender instead.

Fraser, of Croftfoot Road in Glasgow, was fined £2,925 and told he would go to jail for three months if he didn’t pay up within seven days.

But Fraser told the sheriff that he would pay the fine immediately.

