Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities

By Neil Drysdale
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.

Imagine the Bates Motel relocated to Montmartre and run by somebody whose behaviour made Basil Fawlty look like Mother Teresa and you might have some idea of the first time I visited Paris on rugby duty in 1993.

The owner told me abruptly he didn’t speak English, that there was no food served in the premises and the doors would be shut at “dix heures” – 10pm – and when I asked him in my fractured French about the best way to travel to the Parc de Princes, he couldn’t even be bothered to answer beyond emitting a snort of disgust, turning sharply on his heels and leaving me to drag my suitcase up three flights of stairs.

It was a reminder that there are many Parisians for whom rugby is an unwanted intrusion on their world. Once I had entered my room, which merely aspired to shabbiness, I noticed there was no phone or lightbulb in the lamp and the television didn’t work. At that point, I engaged in the first of several protracted discussions with the owner which ended with him promising to sort out the difficulties.

Gavin Hastings was a warrior for Scotland.

But it never happened, of course, so I sought refuge in the hope that the Five Nations contest would provide happier memories. Fat chance. Instead, the Scots struggled to make any sort of impact, Les Bleus were hardly any better and the contest, which the hosts eventually won 11-3, was so lacking in drama or pyrotechnics or champagne moments that I asked Bill McLaren if he had enjoyed it.

The Borders maestro, diplomacy personified, replied simply: “I’ve seen better”. And then it was back to the hotel from hell and a struggle to send over my report – using a “mobile” phone the size of a brick – to the copytaker sitting at her work station in Edinburgh. I was just about to start when she interrupted me: “Hang on, I’ve got to get these lacrosse results done first. Can you wait?” Of course, I could. It wasn’t as if I had any plans to go to the bar downstairs. And no, there wasn’t a bar downstairs.

‘Paris might be the city of love. But not for rugby’

On the flight back to Scotland, I talked to a couple of older journalists about their experiences and they were unsurprised at the sense of anti-climax.

One of them said – and I’ve never forgotten it – “Paris might be the city of love. But not for rugby”. Another told me he had visited Harry’s Bar – a place once frequented by Ernest Hemingway and the birthplace of the Bloody Mary – and had foolishly purchased a round of four drinks which cost more than £50. You may have guessed it wasn’t an auspicious trip. I honestly wondered: Do I want to go through that again?

But life’s like that, isn’t it? It can’t always be sweetness and light, packed with va va voom and champagne sporting occasions. Two years later, in 1995, I returned to the French capital, wondering whether this might be a more uplifting journey – and, praise be, it was one of the most fabulous few days you could ever imagine.

Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell are on the same page, reckons the stand-off.

In this instance, the hotel accommodation was excellent, I met up with a group of Gallic journalists who escorted me on a tour of the city and there was a palpable sense of anticipation in what was a World Cup year with the Scots and French drawn in the same group for the tournament in South Africa. The sun shone, the build-up to the match was spine-tingling and we crossed our fingers for something special.

Both teams duly delivered. There was ebb and flow, constant momentum shifts and cries of exhilaration mixed with frustration as the combatants flung themselves into the fray. The old Parc des Princes had served up decades of pain for the SRU’s finest and yet, for any Scottish supporter in the stadium, the sight of Gavin Hastings thundering down the pitch after latching on to Gregor Townsend’s irrepressible and spontaneous “Toony flip” to score a sensational try in the last minute created indelible memories.

Kenny Logan starred against France in Paris in 1999.

We all held our breath as the fabled full-back then stepped up to take the conversion and roared with delight when he applied the coup de grace to the 23-21 victory which left thousands of Scots floating on air for the next few hours. It was a magical occasion and highlighted the wafer-thin margins which can exist in elite sport.

‘It just kept droning on’

Townsend was in his element in these tussles and proved an even more potent force in 1999 when he and the likes of Alan Tait, Gary Armstrong, John Leslie and Kenny Logan destroyed their opponents at the Stade de France. As Stuart Reid recalled: “The band messed up Flower of Scotland. It was so slow that it was like the funeral march.

Bill McLaren relished Scotland’s Paris matches in 1995 and 1999.

“We stopped singing and it just kept droning on. Gary Armstrong was going around saying, ‘That’s deliberate, that is. They’ve done that on purpose.”

In the next 40 minutes, he and his colleagues gained ample revenge, scoring five first-half tries en route to a 36-22 win which was breathtaking to behold. And I saw McLaren again at the finish. He put his thumbs up and said: “That was special, wasn’t it?”

It was: a miraculous display on a spring afternoon when Paris was truly stunning. Let’s hope for a repeat performance when Townsend’s troops return there this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar boost survival hopes with comeback win; Highland defeated by Gala
Gordonians' Grant Salisbury on the run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gordonians cruise to victory against Royal High
Aberdeen Grammar scrum-half Donald Kennedy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Donald Kennedy says Aberdeen Grammar cannot be distracted by relegation picture
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland aiming to move up to fourth spot in National One with triumph in…
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
4
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
5
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
8
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
9
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented