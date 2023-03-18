Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done – P&J survey told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done – P&J survey told

By Bryan Rutherford
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
A person walking down a lane
Just over a quarter of men (27.3%) felt that their gender affects their own personal safety in the city, compared with 90% of women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Most people in Aberdeen are not reporting attacks on their personal safety because they don’t believe any action will be taken, a new survey has suggested.

The Press and Journal questionnaire has revealed frightening figures showing the shocking number of people who’ve suffered violations of their own personal safety.

They included incidents as serious as sexual assault and rape but even more concerning is how few of the victims have felt the confidence to report their ordeals.

And it’s also emerged that horrific crimes may be going unpunished because so many of those on the receiving end of disturbing behaviour don’t trust the police.

Survey respondents have shared their harrowing experiences of going out in Aberdeen, revealing where they feel most at risk and why.

‘You feel you can’t approach police’

One Aberdeen woman claimed she has repeatedly sought help from police while being sexually harassed by drunk revellers on nights out but they “shrugged” and told her to “ignore them or go home”.

Lauren, 37, spoke of her experiences after taking part in our survey that asked recent visitors to Aberdeen and residents how safe they feel going out in the city.

She said: “I approached an officer when I was being harassed and he said, ‘Ignore them or leave the premises and go home’ – no help whatsoever.

“It was quite a while ago on Belmont Street. There was a lot of alcohol involved. I approached an officer and he basically shrugged like, ‘What do you expect?’

“I got no real help and he walked off. It makes you feel like you can’t really approach the police. They’re looking for people starting fights not to help people and prevent things.

Survey figures show 86.6% of those polled – 89.5% female, 80.9% male – are avoiding areas to stay safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lauren, who has previously been grabbed between her legs from behind at bars, recalled an occasion when a group of men were causing concern for her and the friends she was with.

“It got to the stage that they weren’t taking no for an answer,” she said.

“The minute they started hearing ‘No’, then came all the abuse, the name calling, the shaming and things like that.

“I approached a police officer to say these guys are being rowdy, they’re becoming more aggressive and he asked if I had said anything to the bouncer.

“The bouncer didn’t do anything either. You’re made to feel like it’s your own fault for being out in town unaccompanied. It’s not the 1920s anymore.

“I don’t need someone to hold my hand going into town.”

Disturbing behaviour making people feel unsafe

The Press and Journal’s safety survey was carried out by DC Thomson’s in-house Insight team and took place online between December 9 2022 and January 3 2023.

Survey data from 452 residents or regular visitors to Aberdeen – nearly 63% identifying as female and just over 34% male – has uncovered a worrying number of people who’ve experienced disturbing behaviour, most commonly in the city centre.

Of those who said they suffered incidents – from catcalling and wolf-whistling (57%) to receiving sexual comments/jokes (58.5%), unwelcome sexual advances (45.7%) or unwanted touching (40.7%) and even sexual assault or rape (17.2%) – 58.7% said that they occurred in hospitality settings including pubs, clubs and restaurants.

A total of 77 people (22.8%) also revealed that their drinks have been spiked.

But, on average, only 11.1% of incidents were actually reported.

In the most serious of cases – those involving sexual assault or rape – despite 58 respondents (17.2%) experiencing sex attacks, fewer than a quarter (only 14 people, 24.1%) reported them. In cases of being leered/stared at, only 1.3% of respondents reported them.

Of those who didn’t report any type of incident, more than two-thirds (67.4% – 71% female, 60.2% male) said they “didn’t feel any action would be taken” and nearly a quarter (22.5% – 17.5% female, 30.6% male) claimed to “not trust the police”.

But more than a third of respondents (37.7% – 37.5% female, 38.8% male) had previously contacted police over concerns for their own safety.

However, 62.3% of them were “not all that satisfied” and “not at all satisfied” with their interaction with the police.

‘I reported it to the police’

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, praised the police after she was followed up George Street in Aberdeen.

“I reported it to the police,” she said, adding: “The officer who spoke to me was very understanding.

“He was patient and visited me at my place of work to interview me after I went to the station and waited a while, as there were no officers available to interview me.”

But not all the feedback has been complimentary.

‘Nothing gets done’

A man – who experienced assault, verbal abuse, and threats – said he hadn’t reported them “because nothing gets done”.

Another anonymous female respondent said that she had reported an incident to police but there was “no action taken”.

She explained: “They didn’t look to contact the venue for possible CCTV evidence until seven weeks after the incident. By that point, it was gone”.

Two people walking on the street at night next to a bar
Around three-quarters of respondents (74.7%) – 82.7% female, 59.3% male – said they don’t feel safe while out in the city alone at night and drunken behaviour appeared to be the biggest concern. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal launched an online questionnaire in December last year to investigate participants’ confidence in public safety across Aberdeen.

It went live a month after hundreds of activists marched through the city centre, claiming more needs to be done to protect women from violence.

Data from the P&J survey has since revealed that the majority of respondents feel most vulnerable when they’re alone in Aberdeen city centre after dark.

It also showed that a staggering 90% of women feel that simply being a woman affects their personal safety in Aberdeen, compared with just over a quarter of men (27.3%).

Around three-quarters of respondents (74.7%) – 82.7% female, 59.3% male – said they don’t feel safe while out in Aberdeen alone at night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Approximately seven in 10 survey participants (70.4%) – 69.4% female, 75.0% male – also quoted a lack of visible police presence as a cause of feeling unsafe.

And among the top suggestions to improve women’s safety in Aberdeen, were 71.2% of respondents – 71.5% female, 75% male – calling for an increased police presence.

Reporting incidents should also be made easier, 45.3% of those polled – 49.8% female, 35.9% male – told the survey.

Police Scotland said that it “welcomes all feedback and insights” but, responding to the Press and Journal’s safety survey figures, the force pointed to its own surveys.

‘We have made progress, we want to do more’

Superintendent Neil McDonald, of the north-east division, said: “Recent responses from communities in the north-east highlighted that 70% of respondents were satisfied they received an appropriate response from the police, 84% expressed satisfaction with the way officers treated them, while 77% of people said they trusted the police.

“We have made progress but we want to do more to support the rights of women and girls to feel safe and we know how important the role of policing is in making this a reality.

“We also thoroughly investigate all sexual crime that is reported to police, providing support to those in need and ensuring those responsible face justice.

‘Reports of sexual offences increasing’

He added: “Reporting of sexual offences is increasing year-on-year and we continue to receive a significant volume of non-recent crime reports.

“We want and encourage victims of sexual crime to come forward and I have no doubt that these increases reflect the trust victims have in police.

“Police services across the UK are under intense scrutiny and we are realistic about the challenges ahead.

“However, I can provide every assurance that keeping people safe is at the heart of what Police Scotland does.”

If you would like to discuss the findings of our survey or share your own experiences please email our reporter Bryan Rutherford at bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk.

