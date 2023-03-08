Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks

By David Love
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 11:00 am
Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly were locked up. Image: Facebook


Two Moray mothers have failed in their bid for interim liberation while they await sentencing for violent assaults in two Keith pubs.

Debbie Baillie, 22, and Kirstie Kelly, 34, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to their part in a series of assaults, also involving their partners, which took place in the Commercial Hotel and the Crown Inn.

The women appeared in the dock with Anthony McPhee, 36, and Lee McPhee, 19, and admitted a number of assault charges related to the attacks in February 2022.

One man was kicked and stamped on by the McPhees before being struck over the head with an electric heater. Horrific CCTV footage of the attacks was played in the courtroom.

All four were remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court by Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook

But their lawyers immediately lodged an appeal with the High Court in an effort to have the two women temporarily freed.

The appeals were lodged because no arrangements apparently had been made for the care of their two children, who were waiting outside the courtroom on the day they were remanded,

Staff spent hours resolving the situation and it emerged that senior managers were unhappy with their interventions and they were all “spoken to”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Judiciary confirmed the legal challenge had failed and Baillie, from Forres, and Kelly, from Keith, remain behind bars.

All four will discover their fate on April 18 when they will re-appear for sentencing before Sheriff Matheson.










