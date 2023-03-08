Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Moray mothers have failed in their bid for interim liberation while they await sentencing for violent assaults in two Keith pubs.

Debbie Baillie, 22, and Kirstie Kelly, 34, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to their part in a series of assaults, also involving their partners, which took place in the Commercial Hotel and the Crown Inn.

The women appeared in the dock with Anthony McPhee, 36, and Lee McPhee, 19, and admitted a number of assault charges related to the attacks in February 2022.

One man was kicked and stamped on by the McPhees before being struck over the head with an electric heater. Horrific CCTV footage of the attacks was played in the courtroom.

All four were remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court by Sheriff Sara Matheson.

But their lawyers immediately lodged an appeal with the High Court in an effort to have the two women temporarily freed.

The appeals were lodged because no arrangements apparently had been made for the care of their two children, who were waiting outside the courtroom on the day they were remanded,

Staff spent hours resolving the situation and it emerged that senior managers were unhappy with their interventions and they were all “spoken to”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Judiciary confirmed the legal challenge had failed and Baillie, from Forres, and Kelly, from Keith, remain behind bars.

All four will discover their fate on April 18 when they will re-appear for sentencing before Sheriff Matheson.