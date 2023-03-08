Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forecasters have revealed the coldest night in March for more than 10 years has been recorded in the Highlands.

Kinbrace in Sutherland plummeted to -15.4C overnight.

Loch Glascarnoch in Ross and Cromarty and Altnaharra, also in Sutherland, fell to -14.7C and -14.6C respectively at 5am.

Even at 8am today, the mercury hadn’t gone up much in Deeside – with -14.4C recorded in Braemar.

More cold weather is on the way, with a further yellow warning issued for the Highlands and islands today.

A warning had been in place for much of the north and north-east until Friday, but now the Met Office has scaled back the breadth of the alert.

Snow and ice is still expected to hit the Banff and Buchan area, parts of Moray and most of the Highlands and islands. The warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

It is again expected to affect public transport and increase journey times.

Residents are being urged to watch out for icy patches which could result in crashes on the road or slips and falls on pavements.

Temperatures plummeted overnight

The warning comes after much of the north of Scotland woke to thick snow on Tuesday.

Described by Aberdeen City Council as a “dump of snow”, motorists struggled through gridlock conditions to get to work.

There were also several bumps, and flights were temporarily delayed at Aberdeen International Airport.

Despite the freezing temperatures overnight, there was not so much disruption today – although many schools across Moray, Aberdeenshire and Shetland remained shut.

However, police, councils and Traffic Scotland are continuing to remind those travelling to stay safe and be mindful of icy patches and untreated roads.

Bin collections have also been impacted with Aberdeen City Council and Highland Council apologising to affected residents.

Those in impacted areas are asked to continue leave their bins out and they will be collected as soon as possible.

Ongoing disruption in Lochaber

Apologies, we are unable to collect bins in Torlundy , Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge, Glencoe , Kentallen and Duror . Please leave your bin out and it will be collected as soon as possible.

Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/544BzvTCt3 — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 8, 2023

Peak conditions for snowsports

Ski resorts are relishing in the cold snap, with countless enthusiasts hitting the slopes.

Cairngorm Mountain Resort reported full carparks by 10am and calm, clear and sunny conditions with a temperature of -11C.

10:10 am Wednesday 8th March.Upper car parks full. Parking available in Ciste car park with shuttle bus operating. M1… Posted by Cairngorm Mountain Resort on Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Glenshee Ski Centre reported the same “stunning” conditions and said it appears the weather will stay the same for the next two to three days.

Online, the Nevis Range also posted photos of a sunny view.

Intervals of sunny weather are expected to continue today across most of the north and north-east before the warning comes into place this evening.