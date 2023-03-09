Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime

By David Love
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:06 pm
Christopher Barclay was cleared of committing a crime at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Christopher Barclay was cleared of committing a crime at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A man who made a threatening video to kill his brother-in-law has walked free from court today after being acquitted of committing a crime.

Inverness Sheriff Court was played the footage of 40-year-old Christopher Barclay making the threats, stating he would “kill” businessman Norman Bremner, adding: “I don’t care if I go to jail.”

Mr Barclay had denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a person fear and alarm by posting the video to his social media page.

The case collapsed after the Crown failed to prove that the accused, from Boggiwell, Craigland, Fortrose, had posted the video on social media.

During the video, which was sent to Mr Barclay’s sister Paula by someone else on January 28 last year, he says: “I am so excited. I can’t wait. I am going to punch f**k out of you.

“I am going to smash you myself so badly. You are a dead man. If I kill you I don’t care if I go to jail.”

Tearful evidence from sister

Mrs Bremner broke down in tears during the trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

She told fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh: “I was in bed when I got a message and I went into pure fear and devastation that such lies could be said about Norman and the threats.

“Threats had been made before but it was the first time I had seen the person’s face.”

She added that her brother was blaming her husband for being bad “to my mother.”

She also confirmed the video was not sent to her by her brother.

Mr Bremner told the court: “We were very alarmed and upset by it and we called the police.”

At the end of their evidence, defence solicitor John MacColl stood up to address Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, who said: “I know what is coming next.”

No case to answer

Mr MacColl then said he was putting in a “no case to answer” submission.

He added: “No doubt your lordship will take a dim view of what was in the video.

“There is footage of my client in the video but there is no evidence of where it was made or when or that he posted it to his social media page.

“The crime is not the making of the video. It is not a crime for him having it, albeit unsavoury as it may be. The crime is the posting and sending of it.”

Ms Duffy-Welsh asked the sheriff to “draw an inference that it was in the public domain” and suggested she would amend the charge if the sheriff repelled Mr MacColl’s submission.

Sheriff Cruickshank asked the prosecutor: “Where is the evidence that he posted it to his social media page?”

He added that the police could have investigated that aspect.

“I have no alternative but to uphold the no case to answer plea,” the sheriff said, before telling Mr Barclay he was being found not guilty and free to go.

