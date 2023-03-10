‘Professional gambler’ denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Professional gambler’ denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
March 10, 2023, 12:10 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:20 pm
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

A Montrose man accused of conspiring in a spot-fixing plot told a court betting companies “live off people’s misery” and his account had been tampered with because he was “winning”.

Brodie Myres, 29, a self-professed “professional gambler” told Dundee Sheriff Court he had earned between £20-30,000 a year, on top of his salary as a research and development engineer, when he was a pro-punter.

Myres, professional footballer Kane Hester, Calvin Parrot and Findlay Soutar deny cheating bookmakers Bet365 of more than £12,000 during a game between Elgin City and Hibernian in the Betfred cup in July 2019.

It is alleged striker Hester got deliberately booked after half an hour to fulfil bets.

Hester’s first half foul on Hibs’ Cristian Doidge got him booked.

Used friend’s betting account

Soutar, 26, told the court he had not actually placed any of his, or others, money into the Bet365 account but had instead shared his log-in details with Myres.

Myres, 29, admitted he had used Soutar’s account because the company had limited his activities.

He denied contacting Hester to arrange for the foul to take place.

The large bets – ranging from £1000 to £2000 each – were placed before kick-off.

Brodie Myres at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Asked why he used Soutar’s account, Myres explained: “My account was suspended.

“They are not interested in having winners.

“They are only interested in profiting from losers.

“They did it to stop me winning.

“They do not want to play fair.

“They live off peoples’ misery.

“Gambling leads to people losing their homes.”

The court had earlier been shown footage of a warrant execution at Soutar’s home in August 2019.

He told police while under caution and on tape, the Bet365 account used was his but the money was not and had been transferred.

Findlay Soutar at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown case closed at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday morning, the third day of the trial.

Hester, 27, denies deliberately obtaining a yellow card during at Borough Briggs in July 2019.

Soutar, Myres and 28-year-old Calvin Parrot are alleged to have placed bets with Bet 365, knowing he would be booked, thereby obtaining money unlawfully.

During the trial elite Scottish referee Willie Collum, who officiated the match, said he saw no evidence Hester had intentionally got himself booked.

Willie Collum at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

During a police raid at former Arbroath striker Hester’s house, the striker admitted he had been given £2,400 in cash following the game by the co-accused.

He was recorded on police body-cam saying he “did not want to muck them about” before taking them to the money.

He admitted he knew about his friends’ bets but did not deliberately get booked to fulfil them.

Co-accused Calvin Parrot.

The charges denied

The charge alleges the four men received £17,333.32 in payments from Bet365 in 2019, and that £13,583.32 of it was obtained as unlawful winnings.

An alternate version of the charge alleges they cheated at gambling by placing five bets on Hester being booked and that he was shown a yellow card for a foul, leading to them falsely obtaining £13,583.32 in winnings.

All four, from Montrose, deny the allegations.

The trial before Sheriff Paul Brown continues.

