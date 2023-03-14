Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos of children

By David Love
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:31 am
Keith Williams appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A hoarder was caught with over a thousand indecent images and videos of children for a second time after cleaners were sent to tidy his home.

The disturbing discovery was made just weeks after Keith Williams appeared in the dock, following a police search of his home.

Officers found 1,734 indecent images and 832 videos at the Lochinver property and the 50-year-old ferryman was later released on bail pending sentence in August last year.

Then three weeks later, Williams’ landlord sent cleaners to sort out his cluttered home.

But their efforts revealed a second stash of 1,434 images and seven videos that were also of an indecent nature, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Remanded in custody

Police, who were contacted by the cleaners, carried out a second search of the 50-year-old’s address at Culag Gardens.

Officers confiscated more devices and discovered over a thousand still images and videos.

They included the most extreme category of indecent images of children, the court heard.

Williams was arrested again and appeared in the dock on September 15 last year, when he was remanded in custody.

Defence solicitor David Patterson claimed that the police had missed the second haul of illegal material during their original search of the property because it was so untidy at the time.

‘He used alcohol, cannabis and porn as escapism’

Mr Patterson asked the sheriff not to impose a prison sentence on his client and said Williams was willing to participate in rehabilitation programmes designed to prevent re-offending.

“There is little that can be advanced to excuse this offending behaviour. He doesn’t fully understand why he behaves and thinks in this way,” Mr Patterson explained.

“He wasn’t working at the time and was suffering from depression and he used alcohol, cannabis and porn as escapism.”

Williams, of Culag Gardens in Lochinver, admitted possessing indecent images of children and breaching his bail conditions.

Severe restrictions imposed

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald agreed to hand Williams a community-based sentence.

She imposed severe restrictions upon Williams that include him not being allowed to have any unsupervised contact with children.

He also received a three-year supervision order and was placed on the sex offenders register for the same period of time.

Williams must also join the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

He is not allowed to enter any parks or playgrounds where children may be present, have friendships or relationships with anyone who cares for a child and cannot have more than one mobile phone or computer which has internet access.

Williams also has to allow inspection of the internet-enabled devices and reveal his passwords to his supervising officers.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

