Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

By Nicola Sinclair
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:14 am
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen family charity has secured a £163,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Home-Start Aberdeen plans to use the Improving Lives grant to fund two new members of staff.

They will hire a support worker to help local families, and a co-ordinator to organise volunteers.

Both posts have funding for the next two years, and Home-Start says it will enable them to help 65 more Aberdeen families.

‘Our volunteers are there to help the whole family’

Like many other charities, Home-Start has seen rising demand for their services since the Covid pandemic. They recently called for more volunteers to help them keep up with local need.

The Aberdeen charity provides life-changing support to families across the city through its local community network of trained volunteers and experienced staff.

Starting in the home, Home-Start’s approach is as individual as the people it helps, offering compassionate, confidential support, and helping parents to gain the knowledge, skills and resources they need to give their children the best possible start in life.

Home-Start Aberdeen has secured funding for two more members of staff to support local families.

Chief executive Eleanor McEwan says the charity has 63 volunteers donating their time, skills and energy to help around 200 families every year. However, it wants to do more.

“On average it costs Home-Start Aberdeen £1,500 to support a family through the challenges they face until they can cope again,” says Eleanor.  “Our volunteers are there to help the whole family and to reach children in their vital early years to ensure they have the best possible start in life.

“The continuation of this grant funding from The National Lottery Community Fund reinforces Home-Start Aberdeen’s importance as a source of support and allows us to keep making a positive impact for families who need our help.”

Can you help?

Lottery players raise £30 million a week for good causes in the UK. The community fund is currently focused on supporting people in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Home-Start’s work stretches back much further, with three decades helping families to avoid crisis and breakdown. Lottery community fund chairwoman Kate Still said their work is “a great example of community activity in action”.

If you can help Home-Start Aberdeen, the charity would love to hear from you.

For more information, visit www.homestartaberdeen.org.uk    

More from the Schools & Family team

‘Just get our kids to school!’: Aberdeen parents faced with urgent school transport dilemma

UHI celebrates apprentice success stories

‘It’s the children this will affect the most’: Highland children’s charities react to council funding cuts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million-pound proposals
8

Most Read

1
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Home-Start Aberdeen welcomed the £163,000 community grant from the National Lottery. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Shetland
Snow sweeps across north and north-east for another day with all Shetland schools closed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented