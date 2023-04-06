Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be jailed

Calum Findlay and Carole Knox pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

By Jenni Gee
Carol Knox appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their own bodies have been warned they could be jailed.

Police searched Calum Findlay, 55, and Carol Knox, 63, after smelling cannabis from their car when it was stopped on the A9.

Back at the police station, both admitted to officers that they had drugs concealed internally.

Cocaine with a value of £10,500 was later recovered from them.

Findlay and Knox each admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of a Class A drug at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Cannabis smell prompted drugs search

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the pair, along with a third man, was in a Skoda Citago that was stopped on the A9 at Daviot on July 22 last year.

“As officers approached the vehicle, they noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle,” she explained.

A search of the vehicle recovered traces of white powder as well as a Nokia mobile phone, believed to belong to Knox, with messages relating to the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

The car’s occupants were taken to Burnett Road police station in Inverness to be searched.

“A clear gel substance was found around the anus of the accused Findlay,” Ms Love said. “He was informed of the suspicion he was concealing drugs internally and confirmed he was”.

Findlay, of Broomhill Road, Muir of Ord agreed to remove the package but was unable to do so.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital and kept under observation.

While there, he told officers he thought he had cocaine inside him but did not know how much.

Man ‘only did it for a bit of brown’

Findlay said that he “only did it for a bit of brown” – adding that he was addicted to heroin.

The court heard that Findlay eventually passed a package that contained 31.66g of cocaine.

The court heard that two further packages of cocaine were recovered from Knox, of Drovers Court in Muir of Ord.

Ms Love said: “Whilst in custody, the accused Knox stated she had an item concealed within her vagina.”

It was recovered and found to be a wrap containing 32.67g of cocaine.

A second wrap, discovered in her trouser leg, contained 42.2g of the drug.

The total value of the drugs seized was estimated to be £10,500.

‘Court will be considering a custodial sentence’

Solicitors Natalie Paterson, for Findlay, and Duncan Henderson, for Knox, acknowledged that the court would probably order pre-sentencing reports.

Mr Henderson provided the court with a letter – detailing the difficulty faced by his client, who uses crutches.

She remained seated in the public gallery for the duration of the hearing with the permission of the sheriff.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing Knox and Findlay until next month, to allow time for the production of reports.

But she warned the pair: “Court will be considering a custodial sentence”.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

