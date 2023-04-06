Responsibility for Orkney ferries task force still unclear one week on from new cabinet unveiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Responsibility for Orkney ferries task force still unclear one week on from new cabinet unveiling

Minutes show details of first – and so far, only – task for meeting.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Ferries
The Thorsvoe at Shapinsay Pier. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The future of a joint task force set up to look at the business case for new ferries between Orkney’s islands remains unclear one week on from the announcement of the Scottish Government’s new cabinet.

The task force was originally announced by the former deputy first minister John Swinney, who also attended the first – and so far only – meeting of the group at the end of January, prior to the recent shake-ups at Holyrood.

The meeting, which was held at the end of January, was also attended by the then minister for transport Jenny Gilruth.

She has since been named as cabinet secretary for education and skills in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet.

And, of course, the long-serving Mr Swinney has since left the government.

Despite the new cabinet being announced last week, there has been no word who from the Scottish Government will take responsibility for the task force.

Today a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said they would confirm future arrangements, including attendance at task force meeting by Scottish Ministers and Scottish Government officials, in due course.

Gray is ‘entirely logical’ choice

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, from the Scottish Lib Dems, has called for reassurances that the issue won’t be sidelined.

He has urged the new cabinet secretary for wellbeing economy, fair work and energy Neil Gray to step up.

As Mr Gray is from Orkney, Mr McArthur says it would be “entirely logical” for him to add the task force to his portfolio.

Mr McArthur said Mr Gray understands the needs of islanders and the importance of the ferries.

However, Mr Gray doesn’t seem too keen on the idea. He told BBC Radio Orkney he was flattered by the recommendation and would take an interest in the task force.

Mr Gray wouldn’t commit to taking on the task force, however.

Kevin Stewart has been appointed minister for transport.

The announcement of the task force, back in December, came as a huge relief to many in Orkney.

The local authority had been at loggerheads with the Scottish Government for some time, over who should pay to replace the ageing fleet of ferries running between Orkney’s islands.

The majority of the vessels are now 30 years old or more.

While there was much optimism around the announcement of the group, there was also scepticism.

Some worried it was a placating tactic used to stop the council from going to the Westminster government for help.

This is a move that Orkney council’s leader James Stockan had threatened more than once.

Orkney Council Leader James Stockan.
Orkney Council Leader James Stockan. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Mr Swinney had said the Scottish Government and the council would look at the business case for new ferries together. However, no promises were made.

The minutes of the task force’s first meeting, held on January 31, show that remains the case.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that” both parties had a contribution to make to this process.”

Minutes show details of first task force meeting

Finding new ferries “would be a joint endeavour” between the Scottish Government and the council.

The council leader also said they could offer operation control of the ferries back to the Scottish Government.

However, Mr Swinney said that was “a different proposition to asking for fleet renewal.”

Mr Stockan also said the council would be happy to consider being a “test case” for “new ideas, new alternative fuels, and alternative transport.”

The task force is due to meet again early this month.

