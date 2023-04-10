Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back

Ruaridh Mackenzie was still three times the limit four hours after he crashed his car into a fence.

By Kathryn Wylie
Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

An “anxious” dad was caught drink-driving with his children in the car after he crashed into a fence.

Ruaridh Mackenzie had been unable to sleep while his children stayed over for the first time in a while so instead stayed up drinking vodka before getting behind the wheel at 7am the next morning.

After a concerned farmer reported the crash to police, officers found him unsteady on his feet, barefoot and stating he didn’t know who had been driving his grey Ford Mondeo.

Procurator fiscal Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court the 35-year-old crashed on the unclassified Garrowood to Huntly road on April 30 last year.

Unsteady on his bare feet

“The tractor driver approached the driver of the car and noted he had passengers within,” she said. “He was standing next to the car and appeared to be unsteady on his feet and the witness formed the opinion he was under the influence of alcohol.

“He went back to his tractor and called the police and officers later traced the accused 300 yards away from the vehicle. He was unsteady on his feet and he was not wearing any shoes.

“He stated he didn’t know who the driver was.”

After a positive breathalyser test, Mackenzie was taken to Keith police office, where he then resisted arrest and struggled with officers.

A further blood alcohol test, taken four hours after the crash, showed him still more than three times the limit – providing a reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 22.

Struggled with anxiety over sleepover

Mackenzie admitted charges of drink-driving and resisting arrest.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said it was “an unfortunate set of circumstances” and that his client had been drinking vodka during the evening and early hours of the morning before the offence.

“At that time had had not had access to his children for a period of time following the breakdown of his relationship,” the solicitor said.

“His children had been staying with him and that had a huge impact on him and his anxiety.

“He has had significant difficulties with anxiety for much of his adult life.

“Having not had them in the house for such a period of time he had consumed alcohol once they had gone to bed. He had stayed up the whole night because he had not been able to sleep due to that anxiety.”

‘He had felt okay to get in the car’

Mr O’Neill said Mackenzie, a college student, had his children in the car with him but had believed there had been a “significant enough gap” between him drinking and getting behind the wheel.

“He has a better understanding now and can only apologise for that,” he added. “He had in himself felt okay when he made the decision to get in the car. It became clear he was not.”

The court heard Mackenzie would welcome a chance to access support services and would benefit from a drink-driving education course.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Mackenzie, of The Mews, Grange, Keith, a 22-month roads ban, 135 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order.

Mackenzie may also carry out a drink-driving rehabilitation course to reduce his ban by 25%.

