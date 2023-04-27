Paul Hartley talks up former club Bristol City amid interest in Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley can understand why Bristol City target Ross McCrorie could be lured away from the Dons and make the move down south.

The Cove Rangers boss played for the English Championship side during the 2009-10 season after leaving Celtic.

Bristol City are understood to be in ongoing talks to sign the Dons’ vice-captain in a deal worth £2 million. The 25-year-old has three years left on his contract at Pittodrie.

If McCrorie was to move, former club Rangers would be entitled to a percentage of the fee due to the terms of his transfer from the Ibrox club to Aberdeen.

After skippering the Dons to a 2-0 win over Rangers in Graeme Shinnie’s absence, McCrorie said his focus remains on Aberdeen – where he is “enjoying every minute”.

However, former Reds captain Hartley believes the Ashton Gate Stadium outfit would be an attractive place for McCrorie to ply his trade next season.

During his one-year spell at Bristol, who are currently 14th in the Championship, Hartley made 40 league appearances and scored five goals.

He said: “It’s a good club, a big club averaging 15,000 (fans at games).

“I really enjoyed my time there, I loved it.

“It’s still the same owner, Steve Lansdown, a good owner. They’ve got great facilities and it’s a great city to stay in.

“The Championship is a big league. You can see the attraction of it.

“Ross has come into a lot of good form over the last couple of months.

“For me, he suits that league – he’s a powerful, versatile, young Scottish player.

“I think England is always the attraction for any Scottish player now, that’s where a lot of them see their future.”

Bristol City should be at top level – Hartley

The Cove boss believes Bristol City’s target should be the English Premier League as he highlighted their “passionate” fan base and top-quality facilities.

Hartley said: “They’ve spent a lot of money. They’re a club who are definitely geared up for the Premier League in England.

“Even when I was there, we were averaging 15,000 fans but didn’t quite get there. We went through a lot of managers over that period of time.

“They’ve got a brilliant training base now and a brilliant fanbase – passionate and vocal.

“Aberdeen won’t want to lose one of their better young players and it would come with a fee if Ross was to move there.

“He’s doing well now and Aberdeen won’t want to lose him.”

Hartley believes a move down south could improve McCrorie’s chances with the national team, having not yet featured for Scotland’s senior team.

He added: “If you can do well in England, you look at the boys who have done that already – Ross will want to try and force his way into the Scotland squad.”