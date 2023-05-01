Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit

Daniel Steel was more than four times the drink-drive limit and uninsured at the time of the incident.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A disqualified driver who crashed while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads for five years.

Daniel Steel’s car was the only vehicle involved in a collision on the A896 in Lochcarron on January 27.

When police arrived at the scene the 42-year-old admitted being under the influence of alcohol and further tests showed him to be more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.

He has also been previously banned from driving.

Steel appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having admitted charges of drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, and failing to comply with a requirement to identify the driver of his vehicle.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that police were alerted to a road traffic collision on the main street in Lochcarron at around 5pm on the day in question.

Driver ‘obviously under the influence’

He said: “Mr Steel was obviously under the influence of alcohol and admitted to officers he had driven whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

Subsequent testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 103 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Mr Morton said: “When charged Mr Steel replied simply: ‘I’m sorry’.”

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea for Steel told the court that his client, from the north-east of England, had been brought to the area by work.

Driver’s ‘very foolish’ decision

He had been staying at the Lochcarron Hotel and had been offered work in Kishorn, at which he made the “very foolish” decision to drive.

Mr O’Dea said: “He does acknowledge this is a very serious matter, he had no excuse. He gave in to the offer of work, he should have prioritised his obligation not to drive.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Steel, of Whitehall Street, South Shields: “You have pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehcile whilst under the influence of alcohol but far more importantly and for more seriously, whilst disqualified from driving, showing a distinct lack of insight.

“With considerable hesitation, I’m not going to send you to jail today.”

He instead placed Steel on a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and a programme requirement to complete rehabilitation activities.

He also banned him from the roads for five years.

