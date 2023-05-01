Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major north-east road has been shut in both directions due to a crash involving a bus and lorry.

The A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road is shut near the Bridge of Muchalls.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1pm.

The incident involved a green Flixbus on route to Aberdeen, which sustained damage to its rear end and a blue flat-bed lorry which was transporting a van and a pickup truck.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene from Stonehaven and Aberdeen where they assisted police in making the area safe.

They remained on scene before leaving at 3.45pm.

Stagecoach took to social media to warn of delays to bus services travelling to and from Aberdeen including the X7.

Traffic Scotland was reporting queues of up to 20 minutes during evening rush hour as motorists tried bypass the road closure.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a two vehicle crash involving a lorry and a bus on the A92 near Bridge of Muchalls around 2pm on Monday, 1 May, 2023.

“Police attended to assist.”

Police left the scene at 6pm, however the road still remains closed as of 9pm.

More to follow.

