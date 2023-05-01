Man, 28, charged with malicious mischief following vandalism of an Aberdeen golf course

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old man has been charged with malicious mischief after an Aberdeen golf course was vandalised.

King’s Link Golf Course was left damaged on Saturday night after tyre marks took out chunks of grass and left earth scattered across the area.

Officials at Sport Aberdeen expressed their “shock and disappointment” at the damage.

It is estimated repairs could cost up to £3,000 and a temporary green has been installed until work is complete.

Police attended the scene at 8.50am on Sunday after receiving a report of the damage.

They have now charged a man for allegedly carrying out the offence.

A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Repairs will reportedly take at least a month to complete, and in the meantime, Sport Aberdeen has installed extra security measures at King’s Links.