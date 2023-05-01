Donald Trump to build ‘one of the greatest golf courses of the world’ at Aberdeen resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donald Trump to build ‘one of the greatest golf courses of the world’ at Aberdeen resort

The former President of the United States is naming the course the MacLeod course, in honour of his late mother.

By Ross Hempseed

Donald Trump has broken ground on a new course at his resort in Aberdeenshire.

The 45th President of the United States touched down in Aberdeen on Monday morning before travelling to Trump International Scotland on the Menie Estate.

He was visiting the resort as work began on a brand-new course – the MacLeod course – honouring his Scottish mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

The new course will hug the rugged and scenic Aberdeenshire coast, with Mr Trump aiming to create one of the “great golf courses of the world”.

As he cut the ribbon to mark the start of the course’s construction, Mr Trump said: “We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links.

The 76-year-old donned a blue hat as he walked around the site planned for the new MacLeod course. Image: Trump International Scotland.

‘It will be a great success’

“We’ve had a lot of pleasure in working on this land and there is no other land like it.

“We have incredible views by the sea and there are no other dunes like these in the world. It will be a great success.”

In his remarks, Mr Trump dedicated the project to his late mother, who was born in Stornoway in 1912.

He also mentioned the late Queen saying: “I got to know the Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”

The new course has been designed by renowned golf architect Dr Martin Hawtree, who also created the current 18-hole course at the resort.

Donald Trump arriving at Aberdeen Airport this morning to visit his golf resort at Balmedie. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the new course in 2020 and will sit south and west of the existing course.

Mr Trump’s visit to Scotland comes as he faces charges in relation to hush money payment made during his successful 2016 election campaign, of which he denies all charges against him.

He is currently seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

He will travel to his other Scottish resort, Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire in the coming days before heading across to Ireland to his resort at Doonbeg.

Trump at Menie: The untold tales of intrigue, threats of violence and destroyed friendships

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]