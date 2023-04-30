Sport Aberdeen faced with £3,000 bill after vandals damage King’s Link Golf Course

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Damage costing thousands of pounds to repair has been left at the grounds of King’s Link Golf Course in Aberdeen.

Tyre marks have been embedded on the 8th green, with chunks of grass and earth scattered across the area.

Officials at Sport Aberdeen called the incident, which happened on Saturday, “malicious vandalism” while expressing their “shock and disappointment” at the actions.

It is estimated repairs could cost up to £3,000 and a temporary green has been installed until work is complete.

The work will take at least a month to complete, and in the meantime, Sport Aberdeen has installed extra security measures at King’s Links.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations, said: “We are extremely disappointed that such a mindless act of vandalism would be carried out, which has a significant impact on our customers and staff.

“This damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen, estimated to be between £2,000 and £3,000.

“We are already operating in a very challenging financial environment, and every penny we have to spend as a result of vandalism has a direct impact on what we are able to spend on our services.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Sunday April 30, we received a report of vandalism at a golf course in the Golf Road area of Linksfield, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

This is the second act of vandalism at a Sport Aberdeen facility in two weeks after a chalet at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre was damaged earlier this month.