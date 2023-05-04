Man charged following series of quad bike thefts in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 29-year-old man has been charged following several quad bike thefts in Aberdeenshire.

The thefts occurred over two months at rural properties in Meikle Wartle, Tarves and Banff.

Several quad bikes were stolen from the properties in March and April.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the series of crimes. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, May 5.

Detective Constable Josh Kinnaird said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

“I urge members of the community to ensure that they are vigilant, reporting any suspicious activity and lock their vehicles or outbuildings.”

Residents with any concerns are asked to report to police via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.