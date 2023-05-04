NHS Grampian ensure no patient misses out with coronation royal feast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

While some may be celebrating the coronation with street parties, NHS Grampian is working hard to make sure its patients don’t miss out.

All in-patients across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray this weekend will be able to mark the coronation with a special meal.

A three-course feast, put together by NHS Grampian’s catering team, will be served to patients for lunch on Saturday.

Making sure patients feel part of the historic occasion

Patient catering manager Ruaraidh Mackinnon said they wanted to make sure no one missed out on the occasion.

He said: “We pride ourselves on providing high quality meals 365 days a year, but events like this are a great opportunity for our team to do something extra special.

“We want to ensure people still feel part of this historic occasion during their hospital stay.”

Starting with a cream of leek soup, people will then be offered three choices for a royal-themed main.

Patients will have a choice of Chicken Balmoral, venison in a red wine and mushroom sauce, Coronation Quorn or pâté with a caramelised onion chutney.

This will be rounded off with lemon posset, shortbread and special Coronation cupcakes donated by the NHS Grampian Charity.

Mr Mackinnon added: “As we do with all our menus, alternatives will be available for those patients on a Level 4 (pureed) diet, or with other special dietary requirements.”

The coronation menu follows after similar events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were marked with a special menus.

