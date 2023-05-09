Crime & Courts North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man Robert Cadger, 53, Nathan Cadger 24, and Chloe Cadger, 29, sat together at Aberdeen Sheriff Court as the details of the brutal nighttime attack were read out. By David McPhee May 9 2023, 5.00pm Share North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5696782/robert-cadger-nathan-cadger-chloe-cadger-assault-beekies-neuk-newmachar/ Copy Link (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger all admitted assault charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/LinkedIN/Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]