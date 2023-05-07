Boy, 15, charged in connection with Inverurie thefts

A teenager has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts in Inverurie.

The incidents happened between April 2 and April 30 in the Market Place area of the town.

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been charged. He will be reported to the youth justice management team.

PC Linsey Zevenster said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation while we carried out our inquiries.”