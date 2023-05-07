Crime & Courts Boy, 15, charged in connection with Inverurie thefts The incidents happened between April 2 and 30. By Shona Gossip May 7 2023, 7.06pm Share Boy, 15, charged in connection with Inverurie thefts Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5702896/boy-15-charged-in-connection-with-inverurie-thefts/ Copy Link The firearms were found by the banks of the River Garry, near the Bridge to Nowhere. Image: DC Thomson. A teenager has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts in Inverurie. The incidents happened between April 2 and April 30 in the Market Place area of the town. Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been charged. He will be reported to the youth justice management team. PC Linsey Zevenster said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation while we carried out our inquiries.”