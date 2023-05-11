Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end Police were called to the scene at about 4.20pm yesterday afternoon. By Chris Cromar May 11 2023, 5.57pm Share Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5720383/man-found-dead-aberdeen-west-end/ Copy Link Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]