Crime & Courts Man shot victim with sniper rifle-style pellet gun in row over money Albert Damean armed himself with the dangerous weapon to confront a man over a disagreement while two friends rained punches on him. By Danny McKay May 25 2023, 11.45am Share Man shot victim with sniper rifle-style pellet gun in row over money Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5760526/man-shot-victim-with-sniper-rifle-style-pellet-gun-in-row-over-money/ Copy Link Albert Damean appeared cross when he left court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]