Crime & Courts Man acquitted of attempting to murder 61-year-old in Aberdeen Maciej Lisowski, 23, was accused of stabbing his victim with a sharp implement. By James Mulholland May 26 2023, 4.44pm Share Man acquitted of attempting to murder 61-year-old in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5776282/man-acquitted-of-attempting-to-murder-61-year-old-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link The incident happened on Park Street near Lemon Place. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]