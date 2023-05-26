Skye restaurateur slams ‘reviewer’ who left two-star review because they couldn’t get a table

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hotel owner on Skye has slammed a Tripadvisor reviewer who gave his restaurant a two-star grade – because they could not get a table for dinner.

The reviewer susanoG3502PM, referred to as Susan, described The Ferry Inn, at Uig as a “not particularly great experience”.

The hotel said allowing people who have not visited a restaurant to leave a terrible review was a “dangerous precedent”.

In a Twitter row, The Ferry Inn wrote: “Is this what it’s come to @Tripadvisor?

The response was in light of to a two-star review, put on Tripadvisor yesterday, by user Susan that read: “Disappointed in lack of booking facilities.

‘No availability for booking’ at The Ferry Inn on Skye

“Not particularly great experience, no availability for booking, nearest restaurant to where we are staying.

“Seems to be a lack of places to eat in Skye

“We are disappointed in local restaurants and their lack of availability for dinner bookings.

This restaurant was on our list to visit, but sadly could not accommodate till well into June, July. ”

Last month, The P&J heard from businesses on the island about struggles to find staff.

The Ferry Inn is a family-run business with four tables.

It continued: “So now anyone who can’t get a reservation with us is valid to leave us negative ‘reviews’?

“Scary stuff if this the road we’re going down because Skye is rammed until October. We book up months in advance.”

Explaining that the hotel goes to length to explain the current situation, and the way in which it is run.

“We have no staff, we’re not running a mass operation. To have had this woman now write two reviews slamming us and the whole of Skye for her lack of forward planning is ludicrous.”

Both reviews have now been removed.

‘It’s not about receiving an unhinged bad review’

The post said: “If only Susan had spent this much time and effort researching her trip and booking restaurants – then none of us would be in this position.

“Just to reiterate, it’s not about receiving an unhinged bad review – it’s about the precedent it sets for more people to able to leave negative/ non reviews when they can’t get a table – not just for us but many other small businesses.”

The business declined to comment further.

Hundreds of people commented on the tweet.

Shearwater Cruises n Ullapool said: “We got one once that criticised us because it rained.”

Colin Cameron said: “I saw a post in a Facebook group slating the whole island because ‘it’s all pay and display parking’ and they couldn’t get their motorhome into some places because of height restrictions.

“It was also very busy with tourists. The sense of entitlement from some people is shocking.”

Scotland with the Wee White Dug wrote: “Ridiculous attitude.

“Imagine if we all took to TripAdvisor to vent about places we didn’t get to eat at because they were fully booked. Susan wants to try getting a table at Tiffany & Co in NYC – that’d really make her mad.

“You guys are awesome and so welcoming to guests.”

TripAdvisor has been asked to comment.