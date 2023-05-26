Skye restaurateur slams ‘reviewer’ who left two-star review because they couldn’t get a table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye restaurateur slams ‘reviewer’ who left two-star review because they couldn’t get a table

The hotel said allowing people who have not visited a restaurant to leave a terrible review was a "dangerous precedent". 

By Louise Glen
The Ferry Inn in Uig - which is a small one story building with four letting rooms. Two cars are outside the building.
The Ferry Inn in Uig. Image: Googlemaps.

A hotel owner on Skye has slammed a Tripadvisor reviewer who gave his restaurant a two-star grade – because they could not get a table for dinner.

The reviewer susanoG3502PM, referred to as Susan, described The Ferry Inn, at Uig as a “not particularly great experience”.

In a Twitter row, The Ferry Inn wrote: “Is this what it’s come to @Tripadvisor?

“What a dangerous precedent you’re setting for small hospitality businesses – an absolute hissy fit ‘review’ because she couldn’t book a table at our fully booked restaurant and this is deemed a valid ‘experience’ by yourselves?”

Uig Harbour in the north of Skye. The picture shows a ferry pulling into the pier. Houses can be seen along the waterfront.
The Ferry Inn is in Uig in the north of Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The response was in light of to a two-star review, put on Tripadvisor yesterday, by user Susan that read: “Disappointed in lack of booking facilities.

‘No availability for booking’ at The Ferry Inn on Skye

“Not particularly great experience, no availability for booking, nearest restaurant to where we are staying.

“Seems to be a lack of places to eat in Skye

“We are disappointed in local restaurants and their lack of availability for dinner bookings.

This restaurant was on our list to visit, but sadly could not accommodate till well into June, July. ”

Last month, The P&J heard from businesses on the island about struggles to find staff. 

The Ferry Inn is a family-run business with four tables.

In a thread of comments made by The Ferry Inn, it addressed TripAdvisor. It read: “What a dangerous precedent you’re setting for small hospitality businesses – an absolute hissy fit ‘review’ because she couldn’t book a table at our fully booked restaurant and this is deemed a valid ‘experience’ by yourselves?”

It continued: “So now anyone who can’t get a reservation with us is valid to leave us negative ‘reviews’?

“Scary stuff if this the road we’re going down because Skye is rammed until October. We book up months in advance.”

Explaining that the hotel goes to length to explain the current situation, and the way in which it is run.

“We have no staff, we’re not running a mass operation. To have had this woman now write two reviews slamming us and the whole of Skye for her lack of forward planning is ludicrous.”

Both reviews have now been removed.

‘It’s not about receiving an unhinged bad review’

The post said: “If only Susan had spent this much time and effort researching her trip and booking restaurants – then none of us would be in this position.

“Just to reiterate, it’s not about receiving an unhinged bad review – it’s about the precedent it sets for more people to able to leave negative/ non reviews when they can’t get a table – not just for us but many other small businesses.”

The business declined to comment further.

Hundreds of people commented on the tweet.

Shearwater Cruises n Ullapool said: “We got one once that criticised us because it rained.”

The Skye bridge connects the island to the mainland. Image: Keith Mackenzie/DC Thomson.

Colin Cameron said: “I saw a post in a Facebook group slating the whole island because ‘it’s all pay and display parking’ and they couldn’t get their motorhome into some places because of height restrictions.

“It was also very busy with tourists. The sense of entitlement from some people is shocking.”

Scotland with the Wee White Dug wrote: “Ridiculous attitude.

“Imagine if we all took to TripAdvisor to vent about places we didn’t get to eat at because they were fully booked. Susan wants to try getting a table at Tiffany & Co in NYC – that’d really make her mad.

“You guys are awesome and so welcoming to guests.”

TripAdvisor has been asked to comment.

Conversation

