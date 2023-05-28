Man, 39, dies in hospital following assault in Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent

A 39-year-old man has died in hospital following a disturbance at an Aberdeen property.

Emergency services were called to Rosehill Crescent, in the Hilton area of the city, at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Police now confirmed a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with an assault.

Investigations are continuing, with forensic officers seen going in and out of the properties on Monday morning. A tent has also been erected in front of a broken window.

The force has also referred itself to Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Rosehill Crescent has been sealed off since Saturday night between Hayfield Place and Hilton Drive.

Residents heard a ‘commotion’

Residents say they first noticed police activity at about 1am with a few hearing a commotion from a home on Rosehill Crescent.

One neighbour said: “My husband was one of the ones who called the police.

“He heard noise and commotion coming from a house on the street. He was understandably frightened and called the police.”

Usually a very quiet street

It is understood police are now asking residents if they have any doorbell camera footage, and detectives are carrying out inquiries.

One nearby neighbour said: “It wasn’t until about 1am when I looked through the window and saw the police cars parked outside.

“I spoke to few of my neighbours as well, and they hadn’t heard anything either which was really odd. It’s a very quiet street and you can hear the drop of a pin usually.

“More cars came in the morning and officers started going from door to door asking for CCTV or doorbell footage. At this point, we are just doing all we can to help.”

Another resident added: “I’ve lived here for years and this has never happened before – at least not to this extent.

“It’s a really nice street and all of us know each other. Most of the neighbours will jump to help you at the drop of a hat.

“It’s extremely unusual to see the area packed with police and think that something sinister might have happened.”

Inquiries remain ongoing

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, May 28, police received a report of concern for a 39-year-old man within a property on Rosehill Crescent in Aberdeen.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with an assault and inquiries are ongoing.”