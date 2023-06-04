Crime & Courts Tradesman followed scared woman up country lane in case of mistaken identity Robert Sands tailed the woman in his Transit van, flashing his lights as he went, before following her up a narrow rural road. By Kathryn Wylie June 4 2023, 5.00pm Share Tradesman followed scared woman up country lane in case of mistaken identity Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5798821/tradesman-followed-scared-woman-up-country-lane-in-case-of-mistaken-identity/ Copy Link Robert Sands was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson / Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]