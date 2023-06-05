Crime & Courts Man involved with Highland drug gang ordered to hand over proceeds of crime Ryan Ross, 28, was stripped of more than £7,000 of ill gotten gains at the High Court in Edinburgh. By James Mulholland June 5 2023, 4.17pm Share Man involved with Highland drug gang ordered to hand over proceeds of crime Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5809450/man-involved-with-highland-drug-gang-ordered-to-hand-over-proceeds-of-crime/ Copy Link The High Court in Edinburgh [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]