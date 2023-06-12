Crime & Courts ‘I pass on his apologies’: Drink-driving teen is in Dubai so businessman dad takes his place in the dock Sean Pour took his parents' silver Jaguar then crashed it while three-times the limit. By Kathryn Wylie June 12 2023, 11.45am Share ‘I pass on his apologies’: Drink-driving teen is in Dubai so businessman dad takes his place in the dock Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5826034/businessman-dad-takes-drink-driving-sons-place-in-the-dock/ Copy Link Mohammad Reza Najd Javadi Pour appeared on his son's behalf at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]