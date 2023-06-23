Nasty boyfriend’s abusive relationship was ‘doomed from the start’ – his lawyer admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nasty boyfriend’s abusive relationship was ‘doomed from the start’ – his lawyer admits

Zharick Henderson, who would shout and swear at his girlfriend, also seized her neck and restricted her breathing.

By David Love
Zharick Henderson was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.


An abusive boyfriend who took his “scared” girlfriend into the woods after a row was in a relationship that was “doomed from the start” – his defence solicitor has said.

Zharick Henderson, 22, returned to the dock to be sentenced after admitting to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at the time.

The woman fell to the ground in the isolated and unfamiliar woodland, where Henderson had pulled at her clothes on March 21 last year.

During the ordeal, she sent a panicked text message to friends, saying: “I’m scared. I don’t know how to leave. I don’t know how to get out of here. Please help”.

Inverness Sheriff Court also heard that Henderson “would shout and swear” at his victim who used Snapchat to document the abuse, which included injuries and bruises.

‘The accused would shout and swear’

On two occasions, the behaviour escalated to the point of Henderson seizing the woman by the neck and restricting her breathing, the court heard.

Digital evidence showed the scale of the abuse that the poor woman had suffered at the hands of her nasty boyfriend.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that she had been in a relationship with Henderson since Christmas 2021, but that it began to deteriorate in March last year.

“The accused would shout and swear at the complainer,” she said.

Following an argument on March 21 2022, the couple went to a wooded area near Henderson’s home.

He began pulling at her clothes, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman then sent a text message to friends that read: “I’m scared. I don’t know how to leave. I don’t know how to get out of here. Please help”.

‘The relationship was ill-advised, doomed from the start, volatile and short-lived’

Recipients of the message were so worried that they drove to the wooded area to find the pair, but couldn’t.

Their concerns were reported to the police, who traced the woman together with Henderson and a family member at a property.

Officers noticed that the victim had “black eyes” and when they spoke to her she revealed to them how Henderson had behaved towards her.

Henderson’s defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson told Sheriff Sara Matheson that his client, a first-time offender, was now in a new relationship.

“It seems to be going well and there are no concerns,” Mr Wilson said.

“Without attaching blame, the previous relationship was ill-advised, doomed from the start, volatile and short-lived.”

Sheriff Matheson ordered Henderson, of Stewart Street in Nairn, to carry out 210 hours of unpaid community work.

She placed him under social work supervision for two years and also imposed a non-harassment order that means he cannot come into contact with his victim for 30 months.

