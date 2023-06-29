Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames ‘provocation’ from unmarked police car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames ‘provocation’ from unmarked police car

Kieran Forbes pulled onto the A90 directly in front of the officers and was soon reaching speeds well in excess of the legal limit.

By Danny McKay
An offshore worker who hit almost 100mph in his BMW while being tailed by an unmarked police car claims the officers provoked him.

Kieran Forbes pulled onto the A90 Dundee to Stonehaven road right in front of the officers and was soon hitting speeds of 96mph.

The 25-year-old maintained that speed for more than a mile, only slowing down briefly for speed cameras.

Forbes stopped when signalled to do so by the police officers but claimed there was a degree of provocation in that the unmarked car had been closely following him for miles.

‘Trying to get away from this car and put some distance between them’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 11.20am on May 7 last year when Forbes’ BMW 320d exited a slip road directly in front of the police and then accelerated to 96mph.

The court heard Forbes continued at that speed for 1.2 miles, before maintaining a speed of between 80 and 90mph for a further three miles.

Ms Martin said: “The car reached a static speed camera where it slowed to 70mph and then accelerated back to 90mph.”

For the next 4.5 miles Forbes maintained a speed of between 80 and 90mph, slowing only for another speed camera.

On entering an area of roadworks with a clearly marked speed limit of 50mph, Forbes did not slow down.

He also entered a 40mph zone at 60mph before slowing down for a speed camera.

Police officers in an unmarked car had followed Forbes throughout the journey – from the Spurryhillock junction to South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen – and eventually signalled for him to stop.

‘If his driving was so concerning, why wasn’t he pulled over sooner?’

Forbes, of Mearns Drive, Stonehaven, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “Part of the difficulty here is when he became aware of the vehicle very close to him following him.

“The more this went on, he thought it would be a case of trying to get away from this car and put some distance between them.

“It begs the question, if his driving was so concerning, why wasn’t he pulled over sooner?

“There’s a small element of provocation.”

Mr Burnett said his client, who works in the offshore industry, stopped immediately when signalled.

He added Forbes requires his licence in caring for his elderly grandmother, taking her shopping and for medical appointments.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge warned Forbes: “Just because you’re a young man with a powerful car, doesn’t mean you can drive at speed with impunity.”

She fined him £420 and handed him six penalty points.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

