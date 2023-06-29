EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart gives £10,000 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to pay for extra cancer scans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart gives £10,000 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to pay for extra cancer scans

The donation is part of the Maggie May singer's campaign to cut waiting lists for critical treatment and follows his own battle with cancer.

By Andy Morton
Rod Stewart on stage in Aberdeen last year. The rocker has dipped into his own pocket to pay for extra MRI scans at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson
Rod Stewart on stage in Aberdeen last year. The rocker has dipped into his own pocket to pay for extra MRI scans at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson

Sir Rod Stewart has donated £10,000 to NHS Grampian to fund extra cancer screenings at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary this weekend.

The singer, who has overcome both prostate and thyroid cancer, said the money will allow up to 24 more patients to get MRI scans on Saturday and Sunday.

Hospital bosses said it will cut waiting lists and speed up crucial cancer diagnoses.

Sir Rod said: “It’s vital that people receive early investigations and quick diagnosis.

“It is an honour to be in the position to be able to help support the NHS by funding some additional scans to boost NHS Grampian’s current capacity.”

ARI is the second hospital to benefit from Sir Rod’s generosity – in February he showed up at a scanning unit near his home in Essex and paid for a day of scans.

Sir Rod Stewart has a selfie with fans after showing up at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex earlier this year to pay for extra cancer scans.
Sir Rod at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex earlier this year. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

That followed a phone call to Sky News in January in which he criticised long wait times for treatment and offered to pay for scans out of his own pocket.

He called in after watching the segment Your Say while building his model railway at home.

“There are people dying because they cannot get scans,” he told the programme.

Sir Rod’s two previous brushes with cancer

Staff at NHS Grampian gratefully received the extra funding.

“Sir Rod has a long and well known relationship with Scotland, and he is held in affection by many in NHS Grampian, so being able to share this great news with them is a personal privilege,” said divisional clinical director Hugh Bishop.

In 2019, Sir Rod announced he had beaten prostate cancer after a three-year battle with the disease. The announcement came two decades after he overcame thyroid cancer.

Sir Rod is on a UK summer tour. He won’t visit the north-east, but will play two nights at Edinburgh Castle on 6-7 July.

Rod Stewart has played in Aberdeen numerous times, including in 1967 when he appeared at the Douglas Hotel as a member of The Jeff Beck Group.

Sir Rod plays P&J Live in Aberdeen in 2019. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The band travelled to the north-east in a Transit van as part of a UK tour.

Sir Rod is also a long-standing friend of Ricky Simpson, the Aberdonian entrepreneur and former owner of numerous hospitality venues including Simpson’s Hotel on Queen’s Road, which is now The Chester Hotel.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, Sir Rod has had 10 number-one albums and 31 UK top-ten singles.

The Maggie May and Sailing singer last played Aberdeen in December 2022 when entertained a packed crowd at P&J Live.

He was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity in 2016.

