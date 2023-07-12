Cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen’s Rosemount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen’s Rosemount

Officers searched the property after receiving a report of suspicious activity in the area.

By Ross Hempseed
An officer outside a property in Aberdeen.
Officers outside the property on Rosemount Place. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at property in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area.

Officers were called to a property on Rosemount Place at around 1pm on Tuesday.

They were following up on a report of suspicious activity called in by a member of the public.

Officers discovered a number of plants and related equipment.

Today, two skips appeared outside the property and locals saw officers remove lighting and bags of soil among other items.

As of yet no arrests have been made in connection with the find.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended at a property on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen around 1pm on Tuesday July 11 2023 following a report a member of the public of suspicious activity.

Officers gained entry and a cannabis cultivation was discovered within.”

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Local councillor Bill Cormie was first alerted to the incident by locals who had seen the police activity.

Mr Cormie says that people didn’t know what was happening at first but says some constituents then witnessed bags of earth being taken out of the property.

He described the area as “well sought after” and “quiet”, however, the incident has the whole community very worried.

“Hopefully, this is an isolated incident. It has taken folk by surprise today, People I have spoken to have been shocked by the whole incident.

“The sooner the police can sort this out the better.”

