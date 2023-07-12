Cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen’s Rosemount

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at property in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area.

Officers were called to a property on Rosemount Place at around 1pm on Tuesday.

They were following up on a report of suspicious activity called in by a member of the public.

Officers discovered a number of plants and related equipment.

Today, two skips appeared outside the property and locals saw officers remove lighting and bags of soil among other items.

As of yet no arrests have been made in connection with the find.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended at a property on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen around 1pm on Tuesday July 11 2023 following a report a member of the public of suspicious activity.

“Officers gained entry and a cannabis cultivation was discovered within.”

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Local councillor Bill Cormie was first alerted to the incident by locals who had seen the police activity.

Mr Cormie says that people didn’t know what was happening at first but says some constituents then witnessed bags of earth being taken out of the property.

He described the area as “well sought after” and “quiet”, however, the incident has the whole community very worried.

“Hopefully, this is an isolated incident. It has taken folk by surprise today, People I have spoken to have been shocked by the whole incident.

“The sooner the police can sort this out the better.”