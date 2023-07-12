Dame Ann Gloag: Prosecutors receive report after ‘human trafficking’ allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Dame Ann Gloag: Prosecutors receive report after ‘human trafficking’ allegations

Earlier this year a spokesperson for the Perth bus tycoon said she 'strongly disputes the malicious allegations' made against her, her foundation and family members.

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people accused of immigration offences.
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people accused of immigration offences.

Police investigating Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag and others in connection with an investigation into human trafficking allegations have submitted a report to prosecutors.

Police Scotland confirmed in January four people had been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

At the time, a spokesperson for Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann said she “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” made against her, her foundation and members of her family.

The force said on Wednesday that a report has now been sent to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday January 19 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

‘Dame Ann strongly disputes malicious allegations’

The Crown Office confirmed it has received a report from police.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said: “Careful consideration is given to any reports of alleged criminal conduct which are submitted by the police, or any other specialist reporting agency, to the procurator fiscal.

“Criminal proceedings will be raised if such reports contain sufficient evidence and if it is appropriate and in the public interest to do so.”

In January, a spokesperson for Dame Ann said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann Gloag strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

Dame Ann Gloag is co-founder of Stagecoach.

A spokeswoman for Dame Ann declined to comment on the latest development.

Dame Ann co-founded the Stagecoach bus company in 1980, with her brother Brian Souter, and was made a dame for her business and charity work.

The company is the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator, and is now managed by DWS Infrastructure.

The Gloag Foundation is a charitable trust set up by Dame Ann, which works to support projects that “prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas”, according to its website.