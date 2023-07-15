Murder bid suspect accused of trying to flee Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder bid suspect accused of trying to flee Shetland

Stephen Savage, 49, is said to have assaulted Ross Sutherland at a property in Lerwick on September 17 2022.

By Connor Gordon
The High Court in Glasgow
A suspect is accused of a murder bid and attempting to leave the island where the alleged attack took place.

Stephen Savage, 49, is said to have assaulted Ross Sutherland at a property in Lerwick, Shetland, on September 17 2022.

Court papers state Savage acted in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards Mr Sutherland.

It is claimed that Savage uttered threats of violence, seized him by the neck and struggled with him.

Alleged he washed knife used in attack

The allegations go on to say Savage repeatedly stabbed Mr Sutherland on the body with a knife.

This is said to have been to Mr Sutherland’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Savage faces a separate of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is alleged that he washed the knife used in the attack.

He is claimed to have gone on to make a ferry booking between Lerwick to Aberdeen in an attempt to leave Shetland.

This is said to have been done in order to destroy evidence linking Savage to the attack to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution.

Savage pled not guilty today/yesterday to the two charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial for April next year.

