Murder bid suspect accused of trying to flee Shetland

A suspect is accused of a murder bid and attempting to leave the island where the alleged attack took place.

Stephen Savage, 49, is said to have assaulted Ross Sutherland at a property in Lerwick, Shetland, on September 17 2022.

Court papers state Savage acted in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards Mr Sutherland.

It is claimed that Savage uttered threats of violence, seized him by the neck and struggled with him.

Alleged he washed knife used in attack

The allegations go on to say Savage repeatedly stabbed Mr Sutherland on the body with a knife.

This is said to have been to Mr Sutherland’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Savage faces a separate of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is alleged that he washed the knife used in the attack.

He is claimed to have gone on to make a ferry booking between Lerwick to Aberdeen in an attempt to leave Shetland.

This is said to have been done in order to destroy evidence linking Savage to the attack to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution.

Savage pled not guilty today/yesterday to the two charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial for April next year.