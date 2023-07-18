Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving

Kenneth Balgowan mounted the pavement, slipped between bollards and onto a grassy area to lose the chasing cops near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Danny McKay
Kenneth Balgowan. Image: DC Thomson
A “careless” driver has been handed a curfew after leading police on a pursuit through Aberdeen while riding a stolen motorbike.

Kenneth Balgowan mounted the pavement, slipped between bollards and onto a grassy area to lose the chasing officers near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 26-year-old had come to police attention after speeding through a no-entry bus gate on Foresterhill Road.

Officers immediately activated their lights and siren but Balgowan failed to stop and a pursuit was declared.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after noon on January 19 2020.

He said: “Officers were driving a marked police vehicle within the vicinity of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when they observed a motorbike travelling at speed up Foresterhill Road towards Ashgrove Road West going through the no-entry bus gate.

“Immediately they activated the lights and sirens, instructing the bike to stop which it failed to do, and a pursuit was initiated.

Curfew and driving ban

“The control room was advised and updated as the bike continued at speed up to 40mph turning onto Ashgrove Road West, Foresterhill Road and Cornhill Drive before going up onto the pavement, passing through road bollards and onto a grassy area.

“At this time the pursuit was stood down and the bike was lost to view.”

During the chase, officers noted the driver, wearing a black helmet, was male while there was a female passenger on the back with a hood up.

Two days later, officers attended an address on Willowbank Road after receiving intelligence that the bike, and Balgowan, were there.

Balgowan was arrested.

The bike itself had been stolen from Advocates Road in Aberdeen on January 18.

Balgowan, of Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to reset, careless driving, and driving while disqualified.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client was just 22 years old at the time of the offences and was now subject to a drug treatment and testing order.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Balgowan a six-month curfew and banned him from driving for 20 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

