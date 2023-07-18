Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving

A “careless” driver has been handed a curfew after leading police on a pursuit through Aberdeen while riding a stolen motorbike.

Kenneth Balgowan mounted the pavement, slipped between bollards and onto a grassy area to lose the chasing officers near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 26-year-old had come to police attention after speeding through a no-entry bus gate on Foresterhill Road.

Officers immediately activated their lights and siren but Balgowan failed to stop and a pursuit was declared.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after noon on January 19 2020.

He said: “Officers were driving a marked police vehicle within the vicinity of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when they observed a motorbike travelling at speed up Foresterhill Road towards Ashgrove Road West going through the no-entry bus gate.

“Immediately they activated the lights and sirens, instructing the bike to stop which it failed to do, and a pursuit was initiated.

Curfew and driving ban

“The control room was advised and updated as the bike continued at speed up to 40mph turning onto Ashgrove Road West, Foresterhill Road and Cornhill Drive before going up onto the pavement, passing through road bollards and onto a grassy area.

“At this time the pursuit was stood down and the bike was lost to view.”

During the chase, officers noted the driver, wearing a black helmet, was male while there was a female passenger on the back with a hood up.

Two days later, officers attended an address on Willowbank Road after receiving intelligence that the bike, and Balgowan, were there.

Balgowan was arrested.

The bike itself had been stolen from Advocates Road in Aberdeen on January 18.

Balgowan, of Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to reset, careless driving, and driving while disqualified.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client was just 22 years old at the time of the offences and was now subject to a drug treatment and testing order.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Balgowan a six-month curfew and banned him from driving for 20 months.

