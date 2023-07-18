Malky Mackay says Ross County will face no late scramble to add to squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County will face no late scramble to add to squad

Mackay has bolstered his Staggies squad with seven summer additions so far.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay, alongside head of recruitment Enda Barron. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay, alongside head of recruitment Enda Barron. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is pleased Ross County will not be scrambling to finalise their recruitment in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

Mackay has already brought in seven new faces since the end of last season, with the Staggies starting the new campaign with a comfortable 5-1 triumph at Stranraer in Group D of the Viaplay Cup.

The Staggies boss is still aiming to strengthen his backline, and is hopeful of adding a new defender before County host Morton in their next fixture on Saturday.

Mackay hopes assembling the bulk of his squad early will allow the Staggies to hit the ground running.

He said: “We have brought boys in earlier this summer which is a good thing.

Scott Allardice was the first of Ross County’s seven summer signings so far. Image: SNS

“Last season, and the year before, it has been a brand new team nearly every year. That has its challenges in terms of starting a Premiership season.

“This season we lost a few players but we managed to get a lot of new faces in early which is good.

“We could be going all the way up to the last days of August to get someone in who you are desperate for.

“Two years ago we never got Harry Clarke until really late, and there was one really late last year as well.

“The fact we have got them in early allows me to blend them in and get it going.”

Staggies off to flier in Viaplay Cup

Mackay was thrilled to start the Viaplay Cup campaign in such emphatic fashion, with Simon Murray netting a hat-trick in the triumph at Stair Park.

The County boss hopes his side have set the tone for the remainder of the group campaign, which will see Saturday’s visit of Ton followed by matches against Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.

Simon Murray celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “The competitive games started on Saturday and I’m glad we had a few games before Stranraer.

“The Viaplay Cup matters and every point matters as you want to get through the group to try and get a better draw in the next round to try to get to Hampden.

“I love this format of the Cup. Instead of playing pointless pre-season games, this starts and everyone has to get going again.”

Mackay dreaming of Hampden trip

County have not appeared at the national stadium since claiming their first major silverware in the 2016 League Cup final against Hibernian.

Ross County lifted the League Cup trophy in 2016.

Mackay, who began his playing career with Queen’s Park, would eagerly love to put an end to that wait with the Staggies this season.

He added: “It would mean a lot to me to get the club to Hampden.

“I was born and raised around the place. I made my debut there as a player for Queen’s Park and then played there for Scotland.

“Ross County have been there in the past and won this competition and I said that to the boys.

“It’s great testament to the club that we have been in the Viaplay and Scottish Cup finals in the past.

“We are a Premiership club and this competition came on us quick, but given the correct draw, and playing well, you have a chance to get to semi-finals at Hampden.

“It would mean a lot to me if we could do that.

“I have fortunately been involved in games at big stadiums, Wembley for play-off finals and cup finals in front of a lot of people.

“I am desperate to give that experience to our boys to attain as well as for the club.”

More from Ross County

Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Loan market can be fruitful for Aberdeen again
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will host at least 1700 season-ticket holders this season. Image: SNS Group
Spike in season ticket sales delights Ross County chiefs
AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale is set for a loan move to Ross County until the new year. Image: Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock
AFC Wimbledon defender poised for loan switch to Ross County
Kyle Turner celebrates Ross County's opener against Stranraer with Josh Sims. Image: SNS
Kyle Turner reveals chance holiday meeting with Malky Mackay led to Ross County move
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hoping to bring in defender during coming week
Simon Murray celebrates his hat-trick against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Stranraer 1-5 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Hometown defender Josh Reid cannot wait to play for Ross County in front of fans, having missed that experience during the Covid-restricted days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Returning Josh Reid ready to show Ross County fans what he's capable of
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to take the club to Hampden success this season. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay dares to dream of Viaplay Cup glory for Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City