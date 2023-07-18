Malky Mackay says Ross County will face no late scramble to add to squad

Malky Mackay is pleased Ross County will not be scrambling to finalise their recruitment in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

Mackay has already brought in seven new faces since the end of last season, with the Staggies starting the new campaign with a comfortable 5-1 triumph at Stranraer in Group D of the Viaplay Cup.

The Staggies boss is still aiming to strengthen his backline, and is hopeful of adding a new defender before County host Morton in their next fixture on Saturday.

Mackay hopes assembling the bulk of his squad early will allow the Staggies to hit the ground running.

He said: “We have brought boys in earlier this summer which is a good thing.

“Last season, and the year before, it has been a brand new team nearly every year. That has its challenges in terms of starting a Premiership season.

“This season we lost a few players but we managed to get a lot of new faces in early which is good.

“We could be going all the way up to the last days of August to get someone in who you are desperate for.

“Two years ago we never got Harry Clarke until really late, and there was one really late last year as well.

“The fact we have got them in early allows me to blend them in and get it going.”

Staggies off to flier in Viaplay Cup

Mackay was thrilled to start the Viaplay Cup campaign in such emphatic fashion, with Simon Murray netting a hat-trick in the triumph at Stair Park.

The County boss hopes his side have set the tone for the remainder of the group campaign, which will see Saturday’s visit of Ton followed by matches against Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.

Mackay added: “The competitive games started on Saturday and I’m glad we had a few games before Stranraer.

“The Viaplay Cup matters and every point matters as you want to get through the group to try and get a better draw in the next round to try to get to Hampden.

“I love this format of the Cup. Instead of playing pointless pre-season games, this starts and everyone has to get going again.”

Mackay dreaming of Hampden trip

County have not appeared at the national stadium since claiming their first major silverware in the 2016 League Cup final against Hibernian.

Mackay, who began his playing career with Queen’s Park, would eagerly love to put an end to that wait with the Staggies this season.

He added: “It would mean a lot to me to get the club to Hampden.

“I was born and raised around the place. I made my debut there as a player for Queen’s Park and then played there for Scotland.

“Ross County have been there in the past and won this competition and I said that to the boys.

“It’s great testament to the club that we have been in the Viaplay and Scottish Cup finals in the past.

“We are a Premiership club and this competition came on us quick, but given the correct draw, and playing well, you have a chance to get to semi-finals at Hampden.

“It would mean a lot to me if we could do that.

“I have fortunately been involved in games at big stadiums, Wembley for play-off finals and cup finals in front of a lot of people.

“I am desperate to give that experience to our boys to attain as well as for the club.”