News Crime & Courts

Man wanted by Merseyside Police may be in Aberdeen

Lewis Edwards is wanted by police for breach of his license conditions following a stint in prison.

By Ross Hempseed
Lewis Edwards/Merseyside Police.
Lewis Edwards may be in Aberdeen according to Merseyside Police. Image: Merseyside Police.

A man wanted by police in Southport may be in Aberdeen with an appeal launched for information.

Lewis Edwards, 22, is wanted on recall to prison for breach of his license conditions by Merseyside Police.

According to police, Mr Edwards breached his conditions following his release from prison after serving a sentence for assault and possession of a controlled drug.

He is believed to now reside in Aberdeen and has for the last few months.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall, and of slim build with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has links to Crosby and Bootle.

Merseyside Police have launched an appeal to the public to come forward with information regarding Mr Edwards whereabouts.

You can contact police via Twitter @MerpolSthSefton or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre or call 101, with reference 22000740099.

