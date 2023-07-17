Tyre Extinguishers strike again leaving Aberdeen business owners fearing for their livelihoods

Aberdeen business owners have been left “frustrated” and “scared” after another round of SUV tyres were deflated overnight.

A group of “young anarchists” have once again targeted Aberdeen’s SUVs, deflating the tyres of around 100 vehicles – making business owners who rely on their cars concerned it could happen again.

Several vehicles in the Rosemount area were hit with tyres deflated using lentils.

This is a well-known calling card of the so-called Tyre Extinguishers who aim to “make SUV ownership impossible” in urban areas.

Owners of the affected vehicles on Shaw Crescent, Shaw Road, Watson Street and Thomson Road are concerned the spike in incidents could affect their livelihoods.

Around 100 vehicles ‘disarmed’ overnight

Josh McKenzie, owner of a Dyce-based catering business, was alerted by a friend he had a flat tyre.

However, he realised he was not the only one after he peered out his window and saw two other neighbours on Watson Street with the same problem.

“I thought I had hit something but turns out it was a lentil – well four of them,” he said.

“I thought they were slashed. A bit of relief that they weren’t damaged but also really annoyed that I had to pump them all up.”

Similar incidents have been undertaken across the UK and parts of Scotland with the last one happening in Aberdeen a month ago.

The Tyre Extinguishers group claimed responsibility for the “disarming” of 100 SUVs in the city overnight.

They stated: “Aberdeen TX is back with 100 hits predominately in the Rosemount area of the city. Well done.

“It comes just days after actions in Dundee and elsewhere as anger rises about child-killing SUVs. Keep going.”

Following the social media post from the group, Mr McKenzie, 29, said: “Mine’s a work vehicle so they can jog on. I need it for my work.”

‘The thought of waking up and having four flat tyres again is scary’

He said he often needed to take equipment like a generator to help open his business.

“If I was working today I would have lost money,” he added.

“I am worried because I am working tomorrow. The thought of waking up and having four flat tyres again is scary.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Another affected resident on Shaw Road who relies on their vehicle to run their business called it a “very thoughtless” act.

The 60-year-old said: “It’s terrible and frustrating. It’s the feeling that it could happen again tomorrow.

“There is really no gain or no real point.”

‘Young anarchists’ actually in the right.

However, some of the group’s victims appear to be a little bemused and even agree with the messaging.

A resident on Shaw Road affectionately named them “young anarchists”.

As the owner of a hybrid, he was a bit confused as to why his car had been targeted but added: “I have seen bigger acts of vandalism. They are just protesting, it’s harmless, nobody got hurt.”

A mum on the same street, Daniella Stanica, 30, said she and a few friends had been affected.

However, although she said it was slightly annoying, Mrs Stanica found herself agreeing with the group.

She said: “Me and my friends all have children and we all think that it was actually quite a big decision deciding to have children nowadays considering the environmental issues.

“So our conclusion was they were actually in the right because we have the same concerns they do. Because of that, we were not hugely annoyed.”

Residents urged to contact police

A police spokeswoman said: “This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible. We would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously near to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”