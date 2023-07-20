Drink-driver caught double limit with Budweiser cans in footwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driver caught double limit with Budweiser cans in footwell

Sergejs Balika was caught after police received an anonymous tip-off about a drink-driver and traced him at a village near Stonehaven.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driver was caught by police more than double the alcohol limit with cans of Budweiser in the footwell of his car.

Sergejs Balika was caught after police received an anonymous tip-off about a drink-driver and traced him at a village near Stonehaven.

The 35-year-old had stopped by the time officers caught up with him, but the bonnet was still hot and he confessed he had been driving.

Beer cans were noted in the footwell and Balika was arrested after failing a breath test.

‘The accused voluntarily stated he drove the vehicle’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers were informed of an anonymous tip-off about a drink-driver at 12.48pm on June 14.

Just under an hour later, police traced Balika at Hindwells, Kirkton of Fetteresso, near Stonehaven.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the bonnet to be “extremely hot”, indicating it had recently been driven.

Tins of Budweiser were also spotted in the footwell of the vehicle and officers could smell alcohol on Balika.

‘He’s truly sorry for that’

Ms Laird said: “The accused voluntarily stated he drove the vehicle.”

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station where a formal breath test was carried out.

Balika, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client, a father of four, was a self-employed spray painter and a first offender.

He said: “He consumed alcohol to excess, it goes without saying.

“He’s truly sorry for that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Balika £580 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder's Aberdeen hotel rampage
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man amassed thousands of indecent images of children over a decade out of 'nosiness'
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar ... next to police station
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland holidaymaker, 83, fought back after cowardly mugger tried to grab bag
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Bar worker gave under age teen drink and drugs then choked her during illegal…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man threatened Aberdeen police officers who he claimed had 'targeted' him
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'You are a nasty, perverted, little spider': Sheriff slams paedophile University Challenge contestant
Ford Focus RS.
Thieves steal car from outside Aberdeen home - but how?
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for crooked Aberdeen lawyer who embezzled £120,000 from 90-year-old dementia sufferer