Drink-driver caught double limit with Budweiser cans in footwell

A drink-driver was caught by police more than double the alcohol limit with cans of Budweiser in the footwell of his car.

Sergejs Balika was caught after police received an anonymous tip-off about a drink-driver and traced him at a village near Stonehaven.

The 35-year-old had stopped by the time officers caught up with him, but the bonnet was still hot and he confessed he had been driving.

Beer cans were noted in the footwell and Balika was arrested after failing a breath test.

‘The accused voluntarily stated he drove the vehicle’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers were informed of an anonymous tip-off about a drink-driver at 12.48pm on June 14.

Just under an hour later, police traced Balika at Hindwells, Kirkton of Fetteresso, near Stonehaven.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the bonnet to be “extremely hot”, indicating it had recently been driven.

Tins of Budweiser were also spotted in the footwell of the vehicle and officers could smell alcohol on Balika.

‘He’s truly sorry for that’

Ms Laird said: “The accused voluntarily stated he drove the vehicle.”

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station where a formal breath test was carried out.

Balika, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client, a father of four, was a self-employed spray painter and a first offender.

He said: “He consumed alcohol to excess, it goes without saying.

“He’s truly sorry for that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Balika £580 and banned him from driving for a year.

