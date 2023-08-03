Teen footballer raises legal action against chief constable after horror AWPR accident

A teenager who was hit by a van on the Aberdeen bypass shortly after police dropped him nearby has launched legal action against the force, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Flynn Scott, 19, is taking the chief constable of Police Scotland, Sir Iain Livingstone QPM, to court and could be in line for a six-figure sum of compensation.

The talented footballer was picked up by police in Aberdeen city centre on May 29 last year and dropped off by officers around 2am near the A944 junction of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Shortly after, the then-18-year-old was struck by a vehicle, beginning a lengthy fight for his life in a medically induced coma at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for his legal team, Digby Brown Solicitors, confirmed: “A civil case has been raised but as it’s ongoing we cannot comment further.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As legal proceedings are ongoing we are unable to comment.”

It’s understood that the Court of Session action was launched after the force failed to respond to correspondence from Mr Scott’s lawyers as they sought to secure a financial settlement.

Relatives of the former Westdyke Community Club Under 18s captain described him as being on “death’s doorstep” before he woke up several weeks later.

In an emotional moment, his mum Kay Scott revealed at the time that her son’s first words to her as he came out of the coma were: “I love you”.

Paramedics, who told the family afterwards it was the worst crash scene they’d ever been to, didn’t believe that the teenager would even make it through the night.

But the former Cults Academy pupil proved them wrong and has continued to recover from his wounds, which included a serious head injury.

Police given deadline to respond

Now, the teenager is preparing for his next potential fight – this time against the constabulary that he blames for his accident.

Police Scotland is now legally obliged to break its silence and respond to the formal legal action, confirming whether it accepts or disputes liability for last year’s incident.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM has until Tuesday August 8 to make contact but if both sides cannot reach an agreement out of court, then an expensive trial could follow.

Mr Scott’s legal team would have to prove their case against Police Scotland, although the burden of proof in civil court cases is a much lower bar than in criminal proceedings.

Watchdog report could be used in evidence

Last year, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) probed the “police interaction” between officers and Mr Scott.

The watchdog later handed its independent report, which included recommendations, to the chief constable on September 30 last year.

Officials later met with the Scott family to discuss the investigation’s findings during a gathering on October 3 2022.

It’s believed that the PIRC report – the contents of which have never been made public – could form part of the evidence used in any civil action.

Other documents, that could be examined during potential proceedings, might include police crash reports and medical records.

The Scott family declined to comment on the case after receiving legal advice.

