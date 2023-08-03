Teen footballer raises legal action against chief constable after horror AWPR accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen footballer raises legal action against chief constable after horror AWPR accident

Flynn Scott, who was hit by a van on the Aberdeen bypass shortly after police dropped him nearby, could be in line for a six-figure sum of compensation

By Bryan Rutherford
Flynn Scott, right, has raised legal action against Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
A teenager who was hit by a van on the Aberdeen bypass shortly after police dropped him nearby has launched legal action against the force, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Flynn Scott, 19, is taking the chief constable of Police Scotland, Sir Iain Livingstone QPM, to court and could be in line for a six-figure sum of compensation.

The talented footballer was picked up by police in Aberdeen city centre on May 29 last year and dropped off by officers around 2am near the A944 junction of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Shortly after, the then-18-year-old was struck by a vehicle, beginning a lengthy fight for his life in a medically induced coma at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for his legal team, Digby Brown Solicitors, confirmed: “A civil case has been raised but as it’s ongoing we cannot comment further.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As legal proceedings are ongoing we are unable to comment.”

It’s understood that the Court of Session action was launched after the force failed to respond to correspondence from Mr Scott’s lawyers as they sought to secure a financial settlement.

Flynn Scott with his medical team in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott family

Relatives of the former Westdyke Community Club Under 18s captain described him as being on “death’s doorstep” before he woke up several weeks later.

In an emotional moment, his mum Kay Scott revealed at the time that her son’s first words to her as he came out of the coma were: “I love you”.

Paramedics, who told the family afterwards it was the worst crash scene they’d ever been to, didn’t believe that the teenager would even make it through the night.

But the former Cults Academy pupil proved them wrong and has continued to recover from his wounds, which included a serious head injury.

Police given deadline to respond

Now, the teenager is preparing for his next potential fight – this time against the constabulary that he blames for his accident.

Police Scotland is now legally obliged to break its silence and respond to the formal legal action, confirming whether it accepts or disputes liability for last year’s incident.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM has until Tuesday August 8 to make contact but if both sides cannot reach an agreement out of court, then an expensive trial could follow.

Mr Scott’s legal team would have to prove their case against Police Scotland, although the burden of proof in civil court cases is a much lower bar than in criminal proceedings.

Watchdog report could be used in evidence

Last year, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) probed the “police interaction” between officers and Mr Scott.

The watchdog later handed its independent report, which included recommendations, to the chief constable on September 30 last year.

Officials later met with the Scott family to discuss the investigation’s findings during a gathering on October 3 2022.

The collision happened on the AWPR near the A944 Kingswells, Westhill and Alford junction. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s believed that the PIRC report – the contents of which have never been made public – could form part of the evidence used in any civil action.

Other documents, that could be examined during potential proceedings, might include police crash reports and medical records.

The Scott family declined to comment on the case after receiving legal advice.

