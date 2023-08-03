Bomb squad made aware of possible ‘sea mine’ submerged in Highland loch

A possible sea mine has been spotted in a Highland sea loch.

A concerned member of the public raised the alarm after spotting something “with spikes” floating off the shore of Loch Ewe near Mellon Charles.

Stornoway Coastguard teams were called just before 2.30pm.

The crews attended the scene and realised the device was submerged due to the rising tide, but looked to be tethered to the seabed.

They alerted the police and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit about the find.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Ewe and Gairloch responded to a report of suspected ordnance in Loch Ewe, near Mellon Charles, today (July 3).

“The alarm was raised at about 2.25pm. Police and an explosive ordnance disposal team were alerted for assessment.”

Just last month, the Royal Navy taught Ukrainian troops how to disarm Russian bombs, booby traps and mines in the Highland loch.