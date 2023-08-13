‘Oh sorry, I’m in the wrong house’: Brazen thief caught red-handed during break-in

A brazen thief who was caught red-handed by the homeowner tried to claim he’d got the wrong flat – and then attempted to leave with the resident’s laptop.

Alexander McDonald broke into the ground floor flat on South Mount Street through a window that had been left ajar for the owner’s pet cat.

But the thief’s plan was foiled when the owner returned home and found McDonald still inside wearing his jacket.

But the brazen serial thief, 42, reacted by saying: “Oh sorry, I’m in the wrong house. I’m here for my mate.”

Incredibly, McDonald then still tried to leave with the man’s laptop and, after being bundled outside, knocked and rung the buzzer to try to get back in.

‘Okay, just let me get my shoes and laptop’

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the flat’s occupant had gone out around 11.30am on August 20 last year, leaving a rear bedroom window ajar and on the latch to allow his cat in and out.

Ms Simpson said: “At 6.40pm, he returned home and noticed numerous items had been strewn around the hallway.

“He saw the accused stepping out from the kitchen into the hallway.

“The accused was wearing a jacket that belonged to the complainer.”

‘He apologises unreservedly’

Asked who he was, McDonald replied: “Oh sorry, I’m in the wrong house. I’m here for my mate.”

The man asked McDonald to leave but noticed his laptop was missing from the coffee table and asked him where it was.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The accused said ‘it’s in here’ and emptied out a carrier bag containing the device.

“The accused was again asked to leave and replied ‘okay, just let me get my shoes and laptop’, grabbed the laptop and attempted to leave with it.

“The complainer stood in the way and recovered the laptop and jacket and pushed the accused out of the property and locked the door.”

McDonald then remained outside and started knocking on the door and ringing the bell while the man checked his flat to see if anything else was missing.

Police were contacted and by the time officers arrived McDonald had finally made off, but was identified thanks to DNA evidence.

Further clothing belonging to the complainer was also found outside and returned to him.

McDonald, whose address was given as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking.

‘You have an appalling record’

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client, who is approaching his 43rd birthday, was already serving “numerous custodial sentences”.

She said McDonald suffered from addiction to both alcohol and drugs and committed offences to fund his habits.

She went on: “At the time, he was using whatever street drugs he could get hold of.”

Ms Bentley continued: “He comes from a travelling family background.

“He and his sister were orphaned from early on in their lives.”

The solicitor added: “He apologises unreservedly.

“This was someone’s home, someone’s secure place. I’m instructed by him to offer his apologies in respect of the effect his actions have had.”

Sheriff Christian Marney told McDonald: “You have an appalling record of dishonesty extending over a lengthy period of time.”

He imposed a 12-month prison term, but made this concurrent with his other ongoing sentences.

McDonald made headlines recently for other crimes, including breaking into a charity shop and stealing delivery vans – even driving into one courier who tried to stop him.

