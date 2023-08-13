Opposition parties line up to make A9 dualling project promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition parties line up to make A9 dualling project promise

Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems have all vowed to dual the road between Inverness and Perth if they're involved in the next administration.

By Stuart Findlay
A change of leadership at Holyrood is unlikely to scupper the A9 dualling project, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The next Holyrood election in 2026 is shaping up to be the most closely-fought affair in years, according to recent opinion polls.

But all but one of the main runners and riders have now confirmed they are committed to dualling between Inverness and Perth.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said earlier this year that completing the project was a “cast-iron guarantee”.

Anxious wait for new timetable

The latest opinion poll from Redfield and Wilton Strategies still has the SNP out in front.

But at 33%, its support has sunk to its lowest level since March 2011.

The surprise slump has increased the likelihood of another party gaining the keys to Bute House for the first time since 2007.

That could place a question mark over the future of the long-awaited dualling project.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant at Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.

However, both Labour and the Tories have confirmed they are committed to finishing it.

Highland and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Scottish Labour fully supports dualling this deadly road.

“The SNP’s failure to deliver on their promise to dual the A9 is complete betrayal of the Highlands and a sign of their gross incompetence.

“Lives are being put in danger while this vital project is kicked into the long grass.”

‘This project needs to be completed in full’

It seems only the remote prospect of a Green majority would threaten the dualling project eventually being completed.

While the party has enjoyed progressively more success in the last few Scottish elections, it still only contested 12 out of 73 constituencies.

The Tories currently hold the second highest number of seats at Holyrood. The party is also committed to completing the project.

Shadow transport minister Graham Simpson said: “We are fully committed to dualling both the A9 as quickly as possible.

MP Jamie Stone on a bridge over the A9 at Invergordon
Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone at the A9 near Invergordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“These projects would be a top priority for the Scottish Conservatives if we had responsibility for them.”

The Lib Dems are also committed to completing the project.

While the prospect of them being the biggest party at Holyrood is currently remote, they could wind up king-makers if none of the three main parties are able to get over the line on their own.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone said: “Across the Highlands we have seen a steady drumbeat of road deaths this year but progress on tackling dangerous roads like the A9 has slowed to a crawl.

“This project needs to be completed in full.”

Greens firm on opposition to full dualling

Pressure has been building on the SNP since former transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced in February that completing the dualling project by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable”.

It remains committed to completing the project. And its supporters point out that the SNP was the party that made the commitment in the first place.

The Conservatives – in the pre-devolution era – as well as Labour and the Lib Dems in the first two terms of the Scottish Parliament all previously resisted calls to dual the A9.

It seems now that the Greens are the only main Scottish political party not committed to completing the project.

Ariane Burgess Scottish Green Party. MSP for Highlands and Islands
Green MSP Ariane Burgess. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Last month, transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said the time is right for the entire project to be looked at again.

Despite recent backlash, Highland Green MSP Ariane Burgess is sticking to her guns on the matter.

She said: “Improvements are urgently needed to the A9. The Scottish Greens want to prioritise new road safety infrastructure alongside targeted improvements and dualling to certain sections where it’s absolutely needed.

“Financial pressures and the climate emergency mean that prioritisation is crucial when it comes to transport spending.

“I’d like to see a focus on improving the Highland Main Line to create a sustainable commuter network for Inverness.”

A9 dualling latest

Conversation