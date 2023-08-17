Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash

Christina Cameron's Mazda struck James Alexander in Nairn on January 21 2021 and he died of his injuries in hospital several days later.

By David Love
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Crash investigators at the scene of the accident at the Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn. Image: Jasperimage

A pensioner has gone trial accused of killing a 91-year-old pedestrian in a Nairn road accident.

Christina Cameron’s car struck James Alexander on January 21 2021 and he died of his injuries in hospital several days later.

The 75-year-old, of Osprey Road, Nairn, is standing trial at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of causing his death by careless driving.

It’s alleged she drove her Mazda without due care and consideration for other road users, failed to maintain proper observations, failed to give way at the junction where the accident happened and collided with another car, a Honda.

Catriona James, the driver of the Honda, gave evidence on day one of the trial and told fiscal depute Niall Macdonald about the moments leading up the tragedy, which happened at around 5pm at the Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street.

The aftermath of the Nairn crash
The aftermath of the crash at Seafield Street in Nairn. Image: Jasperimage

The 49-year-old medical secretary said: “I saw the elderly gentleman standing on the pavement and I thought what is he doing out on a night like this?

“The next thing there was a bang. I saw lights from the side. I didn’t know what had happened.

“I thought I had better put my brakes on or I was going to hit a wall. I was shocked, stopped and got out. Then I saw the man.

“The old lady in the other car had also got out. I think I said ‘I didn’t do anything – it is not my fault’. Then I felt bad about accusing her. She was shocked the same as me.”

Although there were a handful of people in the area around the junction at the time, no one saw what happened.

‘The driver of the Mazda seemed confused by what had happened’

Golf gange manager Keith MacPherson told the court he was walking along the road when he heard the collision behind him.

He said: “The driver of the Honda was quite vocal and distressed so I knew she was alright. I went to see the pedestrian lying on the ground and I asked him what his name was.

“He replied and I asked him if he was okay. He said he was cold. Someone put a jacket over him. The driver of the Mazda seemed confused by what had happened.”

Ben Booker-Millburn, 19, was out walking his dog with his mother when he passed Mr Alexander on the pavement and smiled at him.

He went on: “Then I heard the bang. I didn’t see him but saw that two cars were totalled – badly damaged.

“I put a jacket over the man and then saw two women who were quite distressed. The older woman had breathing problems and was complaining of chest pains.”

After the collision, the council repainted the Give Way signage

Nearby resident Anny Bryce heard the bang and came out of her house to investigate.

She said she gave Mrs James, whom she knew, a hug and then went to check on Cameron.

She said: “There was a body lying covered in coats and blankets. An elderly lady was walking around in circles. I went to get a chair for her. I thought she was talking to herself, she was wandering about in a daze.

“After the collision, the council repainted the Give Way signage on the road and put up a sign at the junction.”

Paramedic Emma Beatham, who attended to Cameron, said the pensioner’s blood pressure was raised and she complained of chest pain but her ECG was normal and she did not appear disorientated.

However, doctor Shona Haggerty, who examined Cameron at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, told the court: “I asked her some questions. She said she was not feeling faint or dizzy nor had shortness of breath shortly before the accident.”

‘She did not recall being unwell before the accident’

The doctor added that a protein in Cameron’s blood was present which was a marker of cardiac damage.

She said it could have been caused by blood putting pressure on the heart after Cameron’s sternum was broken in the collision.

Defence counsel Ewan Dow asked her: “Are you aware of syncope (fainting) where there are no typical symptoms?”

The doctor replied: “Yes there can be.”

Mr Dow asked her if she had been able to get a clear explanation of what happened from his client.

Dr Haggerty replied: “After talking to her, I had no sense of what happened. She did not recall being unwell before the accident but she could have been.”

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, continues.

