Man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches

Steven McDiarmid continued to contact the ex-partner he abused, even after being ordered to stop.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Steven McDiarmid.
Steven McDiarmid.

A domestic abuser has been jailed and warned to stay away from his ex-partner for years after his release.

Steven McDiarmid carried out a three-and-a-half-year-long campaign against the woman, which included throttling her and pinning her to a wall while standing on her feet to prevent her from escaping.

He was found guilty by a jury at Forfar Sheriff Court and was jailed after being told there was no alternative to custody.

His offending took place in Lunanhead, near Forfar, Portgordon, near Buckie, and at New Pitsligo in Aberdeenshire.

Even after being charged with domestic abuse and warned to stay away from his partner, McDiarmid approached her at Forfar Indoor Sports Centre and emailed her on seven different dates.

After finding McDiarmid guilty, jurors heard the 58-year-old already had convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour and injuring the same woman by assaulting her.

Maintains innocence

Solicitor Brian Bell, defending, said: “It’s not lost on Mr McDiarmid these are serious offences but there’s still a complete denial of wrongdoing but he accepts the verdict of the jury.

“There are direct alternatives to custody given his mental health – I think he would struggle significantly in a custodial setting.”

He said his client suffered poor mental health as a result of being forced to give up work as a joiner following a fall.

He urged Sheriff Paul Brown to impose an alternative sentence to one of imprisonment.

Instead, McDiarmid was handed a 13-month sentence of imprisonment, along with the imposition of a 10-year non-harassment order.

Sustained abuse

The jury found McDiarmid engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner of eight years from April 2019 to October 2022.

McDiarmid repeatedly questioned her about where she was and with whom, and demanded to examine her mobile phone, among other “jealous and controlling behaviour”.

On one occasion, he kicked her on the leg.

He used abusive and derogatory language towards her.

McDiarmid pushed the woman and pinned her to walls while standing on her feet, to prevent her escape.

He punched her on the body and repeatedly seized her by the throat, restricting her breathing.

He shouted, swore and acted aggressively and sent her unwanted emails.

He also attended at her workplace in Forfar, followed her in his Range Rover and attended at places he expected her to be.

On January 11, having been warned not to contact her, he showed up at Forfar Indoor Sports Centre and spoke with the woman, then emailed her in May, June, August and September.

More from Crime & Courts

Ben Kelbie was handed an extended sentence. Image: Facebook
Teen shop worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery
Alasdair Rae has been jailed after police found indecent images and videos of children on his iPhone. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being caught with indecent images of children for second time
Michael Wood is arrested and pepper-sprayed by police outside Sainsbury's on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: X/@F_Mac14
'That tastes like JD': Man in court after police pepper spray video goes viral
Ian Gray was jailed after he had been handed community service only to get arrested by police again. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for man who threatened to 'slash' Scotmid worker with fork
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Morrison spared jail after amassing thousands of indecent images of children on his devices Picture shows; Duncan Morrison Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man who accessed thousands of indecent images of children 'out of nosiness' spared jail
Steven McDiarmid.
Weekend court roll – toilet sex attackers and a 'dirty beast' caged
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker became 'obsessed' when 'soul mate' rejected him
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
The scene at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn
Death crash driver has no memory of accident that killed 91-year-old pedestrian
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Crash expert says responsibility for Nairn fatal accident 'lies solely' with accused driver